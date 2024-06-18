Pittsburgh Public Presents Global On Demand Streaming For THE COFFIN MAKER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pittsburgh Public Theater launched Public On Demand for its recent production of THE COFFIN MAKER. Public On Demand brings audiences around the country and world access to cinema-quality digital versions of Pittsburgh Public Theater's mainstage productions on an exclusive streaming platform.

Check out PPT.org/OnDemand to find virtual tickets to THE COFFIN MAKER, available now through July 14.

The Public was proud to bring audiences in more than 20 states and multiple countries its live stream of DRAGON LADY this past February in partnership with the League of Live Stream Theater, and continues that success by opening the viewing window beyond the live performance schedule to make sure countless more viewers can enjoy Mark Clayton Southers' epic Western revenge story.

Southers' world premiere was received to high acclaim from critics, who described it as a "challenging, hilarious look at history," (TribLive) that promises that leave audiences "surprised, even horrified, but always moved," (OnStage Pittsburgh).

Virtual tickets to the global stream of THE COFFIN MAKER are available now at PPT.org/OnDemand until July 14 while supplies last.

