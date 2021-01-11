Pittsburgh Playhouse's ORDINARY DAYS is Back for a Virtual Limited Engagement

Back by popular demand, Ordinary Days will be available for on-demand streaming from Jan. 14 - 17. The message of Ordinary Days demonstrates that even in the most un-ordinary of times, we can still find joy, friendship and unexpected happiness in our everyday lives.

With music and lyrics by Adam Gwon and directed by Dave Solomon, Ordinary Days at the Pittsburgh Playhouse features a unique concept and design that brings theatre and film together in a new multimedia hybrid experience. The newly conceived production was created by director Solomon and Emmy-winning production designer Jason Ardizzone-West ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live"). Musical direction is by Camille Villalpando Rolla.

"We are proud to once again bring this extraordinary version of Ordinary Days to our audiences. This remarkable production underscores the unique ways we are reimagining, reinventing and sharing the performing arts," said Pittsburgh Playhouse Artistic Director Steven Breese. "Our creative and collaborative spirit is very much alive as we continue to partner with outstanding creative artists and discover new ways to bring high-quality theatrical experiences to life."



Set in New York City, this musical follows four characters whose ordinary lives end up connecting in the most unexpected ways. Working in partnership with composer/lyricist Gwon, this show is digitally produced with two casts, further developing the work for a new digital life.

"We're thrilled to be bringing Ordinary Days back to the Pittsburgh Playhouse," said Solomon. "We devised a dual-production that features two casts and some gender-swapped roles, all of which lets us showcase the incredible level of talent at Point Park."

Solomon explained that audiences can choose to watch both versions of the show for the full experience. "We've devised a new form of virtual theatre where we are filming actors live on a set, capturing their vocals and performances individually, and then merging them together using both live theatrical elements as well as post-production effects," said Solomon. "The design and concept allow us to explore the musical's themes through a lens of what we're experiencing right now and will hopefully help us all recognize the unpredictable joys and connections we still encounter in an ordinary day," he added.

Ordinary Days originally premiered at Roundabout Theater in New York and its musical numbers have been performed by many artists including Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara and Santino Fontana.

Tickets to the limited engagement run of Ordinary Days are on sale now for just $5. Tickets for the virtual performances can be purchased at https://playhouse.pointpark.edu/tickets/conservatoryTheatre/ordinary-days.

For more information on other productions in the Pittsburgh Playhouse's Here. Now. Next! one-of-a-kind virtual season, visit www.pittsburghplayhouse.com