Pittsburgh Musical Theater Will Present Beloved Musical THE SOUND OF MUSIC
The Byham Theater will be alive with The Sound of Music next month. The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein will star Pittsburgh favorite Lara Hayhurst as Maria. The spirited, romantic and beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will thrill audiences with its award-winning score, including "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "Edelweiss" and the title song. The motion picture version also remains the most popular movie musical of all time.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on March 5, 6, 7, 13, 14 and at 2 p.m. on March 8 and 15 at the Byham Theater, located at 101 Sixth St. in the city's Cultural District.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at pittsburghmusicals.com/tix-soundofmusic or by calling (412) 456-6666.
A special student matinee will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 5. Tickets for this performance are $12 each, with one free ticket included for every 25 purchased and are subject to availability. For more information about the show, contact Pittsburgh Musical Theater at 412-539-0900 x232, or e-mail akocher@pittsburghmusicals.com.
The creative team includes Colleen Doyno (Director/Choreographer) and Francesca Tortorello (Music Director).
About Pittsburgh Musical Theater
Pittsburgh Musical Theater (PMT) is a multi-faceted, non-profit (501c3) musical theater company and conservatory based in Pittsburgh's West End. Founded in 1990, it is currently under the leadership of Colleen Doyno, Executive Artistic Director. PMT offers a multitude of multi-disciplinary courses for students of all ages and is home to one the most comprehensive pre-college programs in the city. PMT also produces a professional stage series that plays out of the Byham Theater, located in the Cultural District, and the Gargaro Theater in the city's West End.