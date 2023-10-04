Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Hosts Fall 2023 Exhibitions - Visual Arts And Public Art

Also, in June of this year, the Trust was very excited to welcome Anastasia James as the new Director of Galleries and Public Art.   

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Drew Lachey and Lea Lachey's New Musical LABEL•LESS Will Embark on Tour This Fall Photo 3 Drew Lachey and Lea Lachey's New Musical LABEL•LESS Will Embark on Tour This Fall
Review: BILLY STRAYHORN: SOMETHING TO LIVE FOR Investigates the Heart of Jazz at Pittsburg Photo 4 Review: BILLY STRAYHORN: SOMETHING TO LIVE FOR Investigates the Heart of Jazz at Pittsburgh Public Theater

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced the fall 2023 exhibitions for visual arts and public art openings at the Trust's galleries located in the Cultural District.  Also, in June of this year, the Trust was very excited to welcome Anastasia James as the new Director of Galleries and Public Art.   

 

“We're thrilled to welcome Anastasia to the Cultural Trust. Anastasia brings extensive expertise, experience, and vision to the Cultural Trust's visual arts and public art programs. She also has a commitment to community engagement and ensuring that our galleries and public art are welcoming and accessible to all,” shares Kendra Whitlock Ingram, President and CEO, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

 As Director, Ms. James is excited to return to her hometown to share her passion for making contemporary art accessible to diverse populations within the Pittsburgh-region and beyond.  “It is both an honor and a privilege to return to Pittsburgh as the Director of Galleries & Public Art, and I am eager to build upon the impressive legacy of the Trust's dedication to supporting artists from diverse backgrounds. Through exhibitions and public art projects, we aim to offer contemporary artists a platform to engage with our current moment and strengthen our communities.”

About Anastasia James

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Anastasia James is an internationally recognized Curator and Visual Arts leader with expertise in global contemporary art and emerging media. Prior to joining the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, James was Deputy Director of Art & Education at the Bechtler Museum where she oversaw the Curatorial, Collections, Education, Community, and Public Programming initiatives; founding Curator at the Lucas Museum of Art; and Associate Curator at the Contemporary Jewish Museum, San Francisco. She has also held junior curatorial roles at the Queens Museum, New York and the Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh. James has curated and managed noteworthy exhibitions featuring a diverse range of emerging, established, and International Artists for institutions and galleries and her work has been profiled widely in periodicals including, The New York Times, Art Forum, Art in America, ArtNews, Hyperallergic, Vogue, The New Yorker, and The Los Angeles Times.James holds a MA in Curatorial Studies from The Center for Curatorial Studies, Bard College (CCS Bard).

 

The Galleries at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust are FREE and open to the public.  Gallery hours are Wednesday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. and closed 12–12:30 p.m.  

 

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Hosts Fall 2023 Exhibitions - Visual Arts And Public Art




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Pittsburgh

1
THE COLOR PURPLE, The MUSIC MAN & More Set for Pittsburgh CLO 2024 Summer Series Lineu Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE, The MUSIC MAN & More Set for Pittsburgh CLO 2024 Summer Series Lineup

Pittsburgh CLO has unveiled the exciting lineup for their 2024 Summer Series. Find out the dates and locations of the upcoming shows.

2
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Launches New PBT Master Class Series Photo
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Launches New PBT Master Class Series

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will offer a new program, the PBT Master Class Series, for the greater Pittsburgh communities beginning in October 2023. Learn more about the upcoming class schedule here!

3
Tickets On Sale For PAW PATROL LIVE at the Benedum Center Photo
Tickets On Sale For PAW PATROL LIVE at the Benedum Center

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced that PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is coming the Benedum Center, 237 7th Street, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222 from February 8-11, 2024.  Tickets are on sale now! 

4
Review: BILLY STRAYHORN: SOMETHING TO LIVE FOR Investigates the Heart of Jazz at Pittsburg Photo
Review: BILLY STRAYHORN: SOMETHING TO LIVE FOR Investigates the Heart of Jazz at Pittsburgh Public Theater

The new biomusical elevates one of popular music's cult figures to the forefront with wondrous results. There's a popular witticism that the musical biopic was almost killed by Walk Hard, which skewered each and every convention of the genre so thoroughly that everything since has just seemed like a rehash of Walk Hard.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

Pittsburgh SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# When Jesus Divorced Me
off the WALL productions (10/06-10/21)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# #UglyCry - grief hits different now
off the WALL productions (9/22-10/14)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oliver
Grand Theatre (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# When Jesus Divorced Me
Carnegie Stage (10/06-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Kite Runner
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts (5/07-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Betty Buckley
Walker Recital Hall (4/19-4/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jessica Vosk: My Golden Age
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (2/29-2/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gavin Creel
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (5/01-5/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# #UglyCry: grief hits different now
Carnegie Stage (9/22-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts (2/27-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You