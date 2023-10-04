Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Hosts Fall 2023 Exhibitions - Visual Arts And Public Art

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced the fall 2023 exhibitions for visual arts and public art openings at the Trust's galleries located in the Cultural District. Also, in June of this year, the Trust was very excited to welcome Anastasia James as the new Director of Galleries and Public Art.

“We're thrilled to welcome Anastasia to the Cultural Trust. Anastasia brings extensive expertise, experience, and vision to the Cultural Trust's visual arts and public art programs. She also has a commitment to community engagement and ensuring that our galleries and public art are welcoming and accessible to all,” shares Kendra Whitlock Ingram, President and CEO, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

As Director, Ms. James is excited to return to her hometown to share her passion for making contemporary art accessible to diverse populations within the Pittsburgh-region and beyond. “It is both an honor and a privilege to return to Pittsburgh as the Director of Galleries & Public Art, and I am eager to build upon the impressive legacy of the Trust's dedication to supporting artists from diverse backgrounds. Through exhibitions and public art projects, we aim to offer contemporary artists a platform to engage with our current moment and strengthen our communities.”

About Anastasia James

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Anastasia James is an internationally recognized Curator and Visual Arts leader with expertise in global contemporary art and emerging media. Prior to joining the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, James was Deputy Director of Art & Education at the Bechtler Museum where she oversaw the Curatorial, Collections, Education, Community, and Public Programming initiatives; founding Curator at the Lucas Museum of Art; and Associate Curator at the Contemporary Jewish Museum, San Francisco. She has also held junior curatorial roles at the Queens Museum, New York and the Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh. James has curated and managed noteworthy exhibitions featuring a diverse range of emerging, established, and International Artists for institutions and galleries and her work has been profiled widely in periodicals including, The New York Times, Art Forum, Art in America, ArtNews, Hyperallergic, Vogue, The New Yorker, and The Los Angeles Times.James holds a MA in Curatorial Studies from The Center for Curatorial Studies, Bard College (CCS Bard).

The Galleries at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust are FREE and open to the public. Gallery hours are Wednesday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. and closed 12–12:30 p.m.