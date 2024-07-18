Pittsburgh CLO to Present A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL & More This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pittsburgh CLO has revealed its holiday season productions for 2024, promising a mix of laughter, tradition, and holiday spirit with two spectacular shows. From November 29th to December 22nd, the Greer Cabaret Theater will host the wickedly fun WHO'S HOLIDAY! and from December 13th to December 22nd, at the Byham Theater, the beloved holiday tradition continues with A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL featuring a new Scrooge, Charles Shaughnessy (The Nanny, Days of our Lives).

Tickets for both will go on sale Thursday, July 18th as we celebrate XMAS IN JULY with the entire Cultural District. Visit PITTSBURGHCLO.ORG for more information.

WHO'S HOLIDAY! by Matthew Lombardo is strictly R-rated, so don't bring your kiddo. Cindy Lou's now a grown-up, with all that it brings - cocktails and cursing and jokes are her things. By the ending, we're left with the thinks that we thought, underscoring all the laughter she wrought. Just like us all, Cindy Lou needs some kindness. It's good that WHO'S HOLIDAY! is here to remind us!

This wickedly fun production, starring Lara Hayhurst and directed by Trey Compton, invites audiences to join the grown-up Cindy Lou Who as she navigates the trials of adulthood with cocktails, cursing, and comedy. Running from November 29th to December 22nd, this show is strictly for adults and promises an evening of hilarity and heart.

"We are thrilled to bring back WHO'S HOLIDAY! and to have the incredibly talented Lara Hayhurst reprising her role," said Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer, Pittsburgh CLO. “This show is wickedly fun and a perfect way to add some adult cheer to the holiday season."

A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL returns for its 33rd annual production at the Byham Theater, featuring lavish costumes, thrilling effects, and the timeless charm of Charles Dickens' classic tale. Directed once again by Scott Evans, this production will run from December 13th to December 22nd and introduce Charles Shaughnessy (The Nanny, Days of our Lives) as the new Scrooge.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Charles Shaughnessy to our production of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL,” said Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer, Pittsburgh CLO. “His talent and charisma will bring a fresh dynamic to the role of Scrooge, and we can't wait for our audiences to experience this new chapter of a beloved holiday tradition.”

A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL is a heartwarming holiday tradition that captures the spirit of the season with yuletide melodies and magical performances. It is a must-see for the whole family, with ticket prices even Scrooge would approve of.



This year, Pittsburgh CLO gratefully acknowledges the support of our production sponsor KeyBank. “KeyBank is so proud to sponsor A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL for another magical holiday season,” said Vic Laurenza, KeyBank Western Pennsylvania Market President. “The production is a tradition for so many families in the Pittsburgh area and beyond. On behalf of everyone at KeyBank, we hope you enjoy the show and have a wonderful holiday season!”

Groups of 10 or more guests can learn about discounted tickets by calling 412-325-1582 or emailing Groups@PittsburghCLO.org.



A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL will be presented at the Byham Theater (6th & Fort Duquesne Boulevard) December 13-22. Tickets are on sale now at PITTSBURGHCLO.org, by phone at 412-456-6666, or in person at the Theater Square Box Office. For more information, please visit: www.pittsburghclo.org/shows/a-musical-christmas-carol1 WHO'S HOLIDAY! will be presented at the Greer Cabaret Theater (655 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222) November 29-December 22. Tickets are on sale now at PITTSBURGHCLO.org, by phone at 412-456-6666, or in person at the Theater Square Box Office. For more information, please visit: www.pittsburghclo.org/shows/whos-holiday1.

