Pittsburgh CLO Collaborates With Creative Team Behind New Musical MADAME CLICQUOT: A REVOLUTIONARY MUSICAL

Pittsburgh CLO has announced a unique collaboration with the Production Team behind MADAME CLICQUOT: A Revolutionary Musical, a captivating new work set to debut for Pittsburgh audiences in early summer 2025. This musical tells the story of Barbe-Nicole Clicquot Ponsardin, a trailblazer who revolutionized the Champagne industry during the French Revolution and Napoleonic Wars. At a time when women were rarely seen as business leaders, she defied expectations to become one of the most successful businesswomen of her era, inspiring generations of future female entrepreneurs.

“We are over the moon to be joining forces with Pittsburgh CLO for the world premiere of MADAME CLICQUOT,” says Laurie Glodowski, Director/Choreographer. “Their commitment to excellence in producing musical theater, especially in nurturing new works, made them the perfect choice for this collaboration. We’re delighted to bring our vision to life alongside such a talented team and share it with Pittsburgh’s passionate theatergoers. Let’s raise a glass together!”

MADAME CLICQUOT: A Revolutionary Musical will be produced as a special stand-alone production at the Byham Theater in addition to Pittsburgh CLO’s 3-show summer of musicals at the Benedum Center. Made possible by enhancement funding by the commercial producer, 42nd Parallel Productions; without this contribution Pittsburgh CLO would not be able to mount this musical on its own. These type of collaborations continue Pittsburgh CLO's long-standing commitment to developing new works and nurturing the next generation of musical theater talent, positioning the organization as a key player in the future of American musical theater.

Through initiatives like this, Pittsburgh CLO not only introduces new and innovative shows to local audiences but also supports strategic partnerships, attracts top-tier talent, and creates job opportunities for artists and technical professionals, ensuring that Pittsburgh remains at the forefront of theatrical innovation.

“Through collaborations like this, Pittsburgh CLO remains dedicated to creating new theatrical experiences, nurturing artists, and developing productions that have the potential to become Broadway hits,” says Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer, Pittsburgh CLO. “We are also proud to provide opportunities that ensure that Pittsburgh’s Musical Theater community continues to be a hub for talent and innovation.”

The musical is brought to life by the dynamic writing duo Lisette Glodowski and Richard C. Walter, whose work has received widespread acclaim, including sold-out performances as CLICQUOT IN CONCERT! in 2021. Directed and choreographed by Laurie Glodowski, with musical direction by Kenneth Gartman and orchestrations by Frank Galgano & Matt Castle, this production promises an inspiring and visually stunning experience.

Stay tuned to PITTSBURGHCLO.ORG for more information on tickets and performance dates, which will be announced soon.

