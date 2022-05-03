Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's SWAN LAKE With The PBT Orchestra Opens Friday

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre dancers are in their final rehearsals and the PBT Orchestra is tuning up for opening night of Swan Lake, opening this Friday, May 6 and running through Sunday, May 15 at the Benedum Center. With new choreography by Artistic Director Susan Jaffe and an iconic Tchaikovsky score performed by the PBT Orchestra, audiences will be enchanted by this timeless tale of love and betrayal.

Four couples will portray the roles of Prince Siegfried and the Swan Queen. Soloists Marisa Grywalski and Jessica McCann will be taking the stage as Odette-Odile for the first time in their careers, with Soloist Lucius Kirst and Corps de Ballet Dancer Colin McCann dancing the role of Prince Siegfried for the first time. Principal Dancers Hannah Carter and Yoshiaki Nakano will return in the lead roles on opening night and for the final performance. Additionally, Soloist William Moore will dance the role of Prince Siegfried alongside Principal Dancer Alexandra Kochis, who will be taking her final bow at Swan Lake. The couples will take the stage in the lead roles for the following performances:

Hannah Carter and Yoshiaki Nakano: Friday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 15 at 2 p.m.

Alexandra Kochis and William Moore: Saturday, May 7 at 2 p.m. and Saturday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Marisa Grywalski and Lucius Kirst: Saturday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Jessica McCann and Colin McCaslin: Sunday, May 8 at 2 p.m. and Saturday, May 14 at 2 p.m.

The full casting list can be found here.

Also debuting in this new production is original choreography from Artistic Director Susan Jaffe after the original by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov. Ms. Jaffe is a seasoned and celebrated Swan Queen herself who first danced the role of Odette-Odile for American Ballet Theatre at the age of 19 and gave a performance that The New York Times called, "a beautiful triumph." She danced the role every year of her 22-year illustrious career, including international performances.

"I am incredibly exhilarated to present my version of Swan Lake this May," Ms. Jaffe says. "What I love so much about Swan Lake is that it is the ultimate test of a ballerina's powers, not only in character but in physicality. The dancer playing Odette-Odile must portray a wide emotional scope - from the softness and vulnerability of Odette to the attack of Odile, a femme fatale."

The PBT Orchestra returns for Swan Lake, bringing Tchaikovsky's moving score to life. From the breathtaking dancers and swelling music to incredible sets, stunning effects and more than 100 handmade costumes, this production is an immersive experience that will captivate the audience's imagination.

Effective April 4, 2022, the Benedum Center no longer requires vaccination or masking for the audience. In addition, audience members will be permitted to consume food and drinks in the auditoriums. For more information, visit trustarts.org/welcome.

Single tickets start at $29 and are available at pbt.org or 412-456-6666. Groups of 10 or more save up to 50% at pbt.org/groups. Swan Lake runs May 6 - 15 at the Benedum Center. Find a full list of performance times and purchase tickets at pbt.org/swan-lake.