Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's DRACULA Opens Next Week

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's (PBT) premiere of Michael Pink's world-renowned Dracula, will open on Friday, February 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Benedum Center. There are just four performances of this internationally famous and wildly popular dance drama, from February 10 through 12 only. Pink's vision of Dracula is truly unlike any other ballet as it combines exquisite storytelling with theatrical choreography and seductive sensuality to create an enticing and riveting performance.

"We're thrilled to be presenting the Pittsburgh premiere of Michael Pink's Dracula," said PBT Acting Executive Director Kathryn Gigler. "Just as exciting, Adam McKinney, our incoming artistic director, will be in town this weekend. Experiencing a performance like Dracula will be so much fun for audiences - and everyone will also have the chance to meet Adam!"

In addition to meeting McKinney, audience members can also participate in the following Dracula-related programs:

Virtual Preview | Thurs., Feb. 2, 6:30 p.m. | On Facebook Live, featuring a short video from PBT studios. Join choreographer Michael Pink, Milwaukee Ballet Artistic Director, for a preview of his riveting production of Dracula.

Director's Cut / Opening Night Preview | Friday, Feb. 10 | 6:30 p.m. | Mezzanine level, Benedum Center. Join choreographer Michael Pink, Milwaukee Ballet Artistic Director, for a look into the concept and choreography for Dracula. Seating is limited, register here.

Meet & Greet with Adam W. McKinney, PBT's new Artistic Director | Fri. Feb. 10, Sat., Feb. 11 and Sun., Feb. 12 | During show intermissions and after each performance.

Artist Q & A | Friday, Feb. 10 | After the performance

PBT dancers take your questions after the show. No registration necessary.

A quick introduction to the production. No registration necessary.

Watch the last few minutes of company class on stage, and chat with PBT creatives about the ballet. No registration necessary.

Live narration of the performance for those with blindness or vision impairment, or for anyone who'd like to listen. No registration necessary.

Michael Pink's Dracula is based on Bram Stoker's 1897 novel detailing London businessman Jonathan Harker's journey to Transylvania to meet Count Dracula, who at first seems the perfect picture of courtly elegance and menacing force. However, Dracula, a vampire surviving on the blood of the living, casts spells over Jonathan and his friends, who must sacrifice everything to stop him.

Michael Pink created Dracula in 1996 in collaboration with England's Northern Ballet Theatre Artistic Director Christopher Gable (1940-1998). Widely regarded as a ballet far ahead of its time, the production has maintained its appeal as a cutting-edge and theatrical presentation of the unique style of "dance drama" that made Pink famous.

The score is by Philip Feeney, the costume and set design are by Tony Award-winner Lez Brotherston and the lighting design is by Emmy Award-winner David Grill.

Note: This production of Dracula is recommended for audiences ages 14 and older.