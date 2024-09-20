Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School and Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens Will Host 'Poinsettias And Pointe Shoes'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens will partner with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School (PBT School) to present Poinsettias and Pointe Shoes, a shortened version of PBT's beloved The Nutcracker. This annual event combines the enchantment of The Nutcracker with Phipps Holiday Magic. This year, performances are scheduled on two different nights, Monday, November 25 and Tuesday, November 26.

Attendees will enjoy classic sections from Terrence S. Orr's The Nutcracker, including the "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" and “Waltz of the Flowers,” performed by talented pre-professional dancers from PBT School. After the performance, attendees will have opportunities to participate in a meet-and-greet session and photo event with the dancers before exploring the Conservatory for a preview of some of the colorful poinsettias, glowing evergreens and festive displays of Phipps Holiday Magic.

“Poinsettias and Pointe Shoes is always one of our favorite events of the year," said Raymond Rodriguez, dean of the PBT School. “The beautiful floral setting at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is an incredible backdrop for The Nutcracker, and together they create a magical experience for audiences.”

Phipps and PBT School will offer multiple performances of Poinsettias and Pointe Shoes:

Monday, November 25 at 5:30 pm, 6:45 pm and 8:00 pm

Tuesday, November 26 at 5:30 pm and 6:45 pm

Admission is $38 for adults and $20 for children and includes an exclusive 50% savings on tickets to attend PBT's full-length performance of The Nutcracker onstage at the Benedum Center December 6-27, 2024. Additionally, Phipps members and PBT Subscribers receive a 10% discount on Poinsettias and Pointe Shoes tickets.

Tickets for this event will go on sale Tuesday, September 24 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting www.pbt.org or calling 412-454- 9107.

