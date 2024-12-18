Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School Launches National Audition Tour for Intensive Summer Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School will launch a national audition tour for its upcoming summer programs on January 10, 2025. Included in the tour are 27 U.S. cities, as well as a video audition option due by March 1, 2025. PBT School invites ballet students ages 12-24 to sign up for auditions at danceapply.com. Dancers can audition for the:

Immersive five-week Intensive Summer Program taking place June 23-July 26, 2025

Two-week Company Experience workshop, taking place June 9-20, 2025

Year-round Pre-professional Program at Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School

PBT School offers an outstanding experience for serious ballet students looking to improve their technique, expand their artistry and performance skills and learn from expert instructors in the ballet field. Ballet dancers need to take intensive summer ballet programs to grow as dancers and must do so if they want a career as professional dancers. PBT School emphasizes developing the technique and artistry of each dancer, as well as structuring programming and resources to support the health of the whole dancer. The priority at the school is to ensure that each dancer entering the studios not only trains but thrives. While students grow in their technique and artistry, PBT School works to instill a long-term appreciation for the art of ballet and the values it embodies. PBT School is committed to:

Providing ballet education and training of the highest caliber that prepares students for professional careers in dance

Welcoming students of all levels, interests, and backgrounds

Fostering an equitable and inclusive environment

Focusing on the dancer as a whole person and nurturing them into creative, confident, and well-rounded individuals

