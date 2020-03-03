Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Opens HERE + NOW Presented By BNY Mellon

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) returns to the August Wilson African American Cultural Center March 20-29 for BNY Mellon presents "Here + Now," a mixed-repertory production featuring four choreographers creating dance that celebrates the here and now.

The program features the world premier of "SKIN + saltwater," created by local choreographer and PBT Artist in Residence Staycee R. Pearl for PBT and the "Here + Now" program. "SKIN + saltwater" imagines the lives of a couple in transit on the Middle Passage and their bold decision to jump overboard to avoid slavery. The piece is set to music by Pearl's husband, sound designer Herman "Soy Sos" Pearl.

The program also includes Dwight Rhoden's visceral "Simon Said," set to the popular music of Paul Simon; "The Quiet Dance," a stirring piece set to Bill Evans' arrangement of Leonard Bernstein's "Some Other Time" from Pittsburgh native Kyle Abraham; and the newly-added "Duende," a magical work from choreographer Nacho Duato.

"Here + Now" runs March 20-29 at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, including a student matinee performance on Friday, March 27. (Note: the student matinee performance will not include "Duende.")

Single tickets start at $28 and are on sale now at www.pbt.org, 412-456-6666 or the Box Office at Theater Square. Groups of 10 or more can save up to 50 percent on tickets by calling 412-454-9101 or emailing groupsales@pittsburghballet.org.





