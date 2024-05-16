Photos: First Look At the Cast ANGELS IN AMERICA PT 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES ELSEWHERE Theatre

This incredible play has been called playwright Tony Kushner's magnum opus. It is a sweeping story of New York in the 1980's in the beginning of the AIDS crisis.
ELSEWHERE Theater Company has released photos of the cast of their upcoming production of ANGELS IN AMERICA PT 1: Millennium Approaches.
This incredible play has been called playwright Tony Kushner's magnum opus. It is a sweeping story of New York in the 1980's in the beginning of the AIDS crisis. It is honest, searing, a "Gay Fantasia on National Themes," and a Pulitzer winner.
ELSEWHERE Theatre Company’s Angels in America Part One: Millennium Approaches by Tony Kushner will be presented June 7th through June 15th at the Carnegie Stage in Carnegie, Pennsylvania. Check out your first look below!
Tickets can be purchased at elsewheretheatre.ludus.com or by visiting elsewheretheatre.com/tickets.
Starring:
Amari Mae Shakir as Angel
Sam O'Neill as Prior Walter
Ben Nadler as Louis Ironson
Hunter Ventura as Joe Pitt
Jamie Rafacz as Harper Pitt
Zachariah Washington as Belize
Nick Mitchell as Roy Cohn
Kathy Hawk as Hannah Pitt
Matt Henderson as Player 1
Jesse Chovanec as Player 2
Directed by Tucker Topel
Associate Directed by Michael Campayno
Produced by ELSEWHERE Theatre Company
Scenic Design by Tucker Topel
Lighting Design by Forrest Trimble
Costume Design by Jeremy Eiben
Sound Design by Forrest Trimble
Photo Credit: Tayler Buechel
Amari Mae Shakir
Hunter Ventura, Sam O'Neill, Ben Nadler
Angels In America, Part One: Millennium Approaches
Jamie Rafacz, Hunter Ventura, Ben Nadler, Sam O'Neill
Sam O''neill, Jamie Rafacz
Nick Mitchell, Hunter Ventura
