Photos: First Look At the Cast ANGELS IN AMERICA PT 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES ELSEWHERE Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ELSEWHERE Theater Company has released photos of the cast of their upcoming production of ANGELS IN AMERICA PT 1: Millennium Approaches.

This incredible play has been called playwright Tony Kushner's magnum opus. It is a sweeping story of New York in the 1980's in the beginning of the AIDS crisis. It is honest, searing, a "Gay Fantasia on National Themes," and a Pulitzer winner.

ELSEWHERE Theatre Company’s Angels in America Part One: Millennium Approaches by Tony Kushner will be presented June 7th through June 15th at the Carnegie Stage in Carnegie, Pennsylvania. Check out your first look below!

Tickets can be purchased at elsewheretheatre.ludus.com or by visiting elsewheretheatre.com/tickets.

Starring:

Amari Mae Shakir as Angel

Sam O'Neill as Prior Walter

Ben Nadler as Louis Ironson

Hunter Ventura as Joe Pitt

Jamie Rafacz as Harper Pitt

Zachariah Washington as Belize

Nick Mitchell as Roy Cohn

Kathy Hawk as Hannah Pitt

Matt Henderson as Player 1

Jesse Chovanec as Player 2









Directed by Tucker Topel

Associate Directed by Michael Campayno

Produced by ELSEWHERE Theatre Company

Scenic Design by Tucker Topel

Lighting Design by Forrest Trimble

Costume Design by Jeremy Eiben

Sound Design by Forrest Trimble

Photo Credit: Tayler Buechel





Amari Mae Shakir

Hunter Ventura, Sam O'Neill, Ben Nadler

Angels In America, Part One: Millennium Approaches

Jamie Rafacz, Hunter Ventura, Ben Nadler, Sam O'Neill

Sam O''neill, Jamie Rafacz

Nick Mitchell, Hunter Ventura

Comments