SISTER'S SUMMER SCHOOL CATECHISM: GOD NEVER TAKES A VACATION! Comes to City Theatre

City Theatre will welcome back Kimberly Richards in a special City Theatre event, Sister’s Summer School Catechism: God Never Takes a Vacation! by Maripat Donovan. The popular Late Nite Catechism series has been a nearly annual occurrence at City Theatre dating back to 2005. For almost all of those shows, Kimberly Richards has donned the habit and entertained her loyal audience of catechism students. In fact, Ms. Richards has performed 824 times at City Theatre. At the end of each performance, a collection is taken to support the retired nuns at Little Sisters of the Poor and Sisters of Divine Providence, with over $400,000 raised by audiences attending Late Nite Catechism.

"Sister’s coming back to the Burgh & yinz better come to City Theatre ready to have some fun!!!,” said Kimberly Richards.

Sister’s Summer School Catechism: God Never Takes a Vacation! by Maripat Donovan, starring Kimberly Richards, features scenic design by Tony Ferrieri. Alexander Farrel will serve as the production stage manager.

ABOUT SISTER’S SUMMER SCHOOL CATECHISM: GOD NEVER TAKES A VACATION!

Written by Maripat Donovan

It's summer and Sister is NOT happy. It seems the diocese has decided to offer a summer school catechism course for those students who weren’t paying attention all year. Instead of three relaxing weeks at the motherhouse, Sister is stuck with her students this summer! And summer is already rough enough for Sister – try wearing 50 pounds of gabardine in 90-degree heat! Sister will discuss such questions as, “Did Jesus have to go to summer school? Or “What is an appropriate summer vacation for a practicing Catholic?” And she’s sure to talk about the best way to make use of what’s left of your summer vacation. Beat the heat with Sister this summer, and if you know what’s good for you, don’t be late!

