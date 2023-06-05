Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Names Raymond Rodriguez As Dean Of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) has named Raymond Rodriguez as the organization's first Dean of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School, effective June 5, 2023. In this role, he will oversee the Children's, Student and Pre-Professional divisions of PBT School. Rodriguez most recently served as the Academy Director of The Joffrey Ballet in Chicago. Marjorie Grundvig, the current PBT School Director, has been named as the new Head of PBT's Pre-Professional Division. This will provide her with the opportunity to focus solely on growing and expanding PBT's world-renowned Pre-Professional program.

Raymond Rodriguez has had decades of experience in the ballet world, including as a dancer, répétiteur, associate artistic director, managing director and ballet school arts administrator. He attended the High School of Performing Arts in Manhattan and trained in classical ballet at the American Ballet Theatre (ABT) School on a full scholarship. Rodriguez later joined ABT as an apprentice prior to joining the Cleveland Ballet (Ballet San Jose), where he became a principal dancer and later took on artistic management and directing roles. In 2016, Rodriguez relocated to Chicago to join the Joffrey Ballet as Head of the Studio Company and Ballet Trainee Program. In 2019 he was promoted to Academy Director.

“I'm so excited to step into this new position as Dean of the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School,” said Raymond Rodriguez. “There are so many opportunities to continue to grow the school and to provide the students with the assistance and support they need to see their ballet dreams come to fruition.”

Some of Rodriguez's key accomplishments while at the Joffrey Ballet Academy include the expansion of new studio space and presence in the South Loop neighborhood, a newly created Contemporary Ballet Trainee Program, the launch of Rita Finds Home - a new family-friendly ballet - and the creation of the BIPOC Academy Committee (BAC) to help parents and school leaders better support students of color. His tenure saw many Academy students promoted into the Joffrey Ballet Company and others who accepted contracts with ballet companies worldwide.

“I am thrilled to have Raymond join us as the Dean of the PBT School. His wealth of experience will be beneficial in expanding the scope of PBT School's programs and providing more opportunities for more students,” said Adam W. McKinney, artistic director of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre. “I am certain that his expertise and love of ballet will continue to inspire students and their families and guide their artistic journeys.”

In addition to his ballet career, Rodriguez has appeared in various films and television shows and he is a current judge and master teacher for the Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP). Rodriguez also serves on the advisory board of Pointe Magazine and served as co-chair of Dance/USA's school director's affinity group. In 2018, Rodriguez earned an MFA in Dance from Hollins University. He is the founding co-artistic director of Pointe of Departure, Cleveland's classical ballet company. Some of the awards he has won include an Isadora Duncan Award (Izzie), Crain's Chicago Business Notable LGBTQ Executive and the National Association of Latino Arts and Culture's Outstanding Achievement in the Arts award.