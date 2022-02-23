Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Announces Five Sensational Shows In 2022 â€“ 2023 Season

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Artistic Director Susan Jaffe announced an exciting lineup of shows in store for the 2022 - 2023 season at a press conference this morning.

From the works of internationally acclaimed choreographers and modern masters to the spine-chilling Dracula, wonderfully romantic The Sleeping Beauty and more, Jaffe carefully selected shows to excite everyone in her second full season.

"As I considered this season, I chose fresh, bold and challenging works to excite audiences with the art of ballet," says Jaffe. "Having a mixture of the master works, the classics, dramatic work and innovation is how we keep the art form moving forward."

The season kicks off with a taste of the world in Pittsburgh with Storytelling in Motion, highlighting internationally acclaimed choreographers. This mixed repertory showcase of contemporary ballet will excite audiences with innovative, thought-provoking and athletic performances, including Nacho Duato's Duende, Helen Pickett's award-winning piece The Exiled and Goyo Montero's Alrededor No Hay Nada. Performances run October 6 - 9, 2022 at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.

Next, PBT will celebrate a beloved holiday tradition with performances of The Nutcracker. In this distinctly Pittsburgh production of a holiday classic, PBT's production follows Marie, her Nutcracker prince and the Sugar Plum Fairy on a journey into the Land of Enchantment. Five fanciful scenes, more than 150 unique costumes and Tchaikovsky's enduring score make The Nutcracker a must-see holiday tradition. Performances run December 9 - 28 at the Benedum Center, including a student matinee at 11 a.m. on Fri., Dec. 9 and a sensory-friendly performance adapted for children and adults with autism spectrum disorder or sensory sensitivities at 2 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 16.

Just before Valentine's Day, audiences will fall under the spell of the irresistible Dracula. Michael Pink's masterful storytelling shines in the choreography as each movement progresses the plot forward in this spine-chilling dance drama never before performed by PBT. This edge-of-your-seat tale of bloodlust and suspense is an international success that sells out wherever it goes and runs February 10 - 12 at the Benedum Center.

The Masters Program will bring three works from award-winning choreographers who are considered to be masters of ballet to the Benedum Center April 14 - 16. Featuring pure classical dancing at its best with contemporary twists that go where no choreographer has gone before, the drama and precision of these works will be heightened by live music from the PBT Orchestra. The program includes Tony-award-winning Christopher Wheeldon's breakthrough contemporary ballet work Polyphonia, Jorma Elo's intricate 1st Flash and George Balanchine's exquisite Theme and Variations.

Finally, the season will conclude with the most classical of all full-length ballets, The Sleeping Beauty with the PBT Orchestra. Drama and romance are palpable in this modernized production of a wonderful fairytale that is fun for the whole family. Incredible ballet technique, an iconic Tchaikovsky score brought to life by the PBT Orchestra, magnificent sets and dazzling costumes make this a can't-miss show. Performances run May 19 - 21, 2023 at the Benedum Center.

"I believe that offering our audiences extraordinary choreography and good dancing will bring them back to the theater time and again, and this season's shows offer an exceptional mixture of classical, provocative and innovative performances," says Jaffe.

Tickets to each performance are available now for PBT subscribers, who enjoy first-choice access to prime seats, 20% savings over single tickets and an array of subscriber exclusives, including free ticket exchanges. Learn more at pbt.org/subscribe. Single tickets go on sale August 31, 2022 and start at $29. Groups of 10+ save up to 50% over regularly priced tickets. For The Nutcracker, discounts start for groups of 8+. Learn more at pbt.org/groups.