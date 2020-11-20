Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Announces Changes to Remainder of 2020-2021 Season

In response to ongoing public health guidance and regulations on indoor assembly, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will not return to the theater for the remainder of its 2020-2021 Season. Performances impacted by this decision include performances of "Cinderella" with the PBT Orchestra (Feb. 12-14, 2021), BNY Mellon presents "Here + Now" (April 8-11, 2021), "Modern Masters (April 15-18, 2021) and "Alice in Wonderland" (May 7-16, 2021).

Building on the success of PBT's inaugural Open Air Series performances in September, the company will present an Open Air Series in Spring 2021 for subscribers and the public. Programming for the spring Open Air Series will include excerpts from "The Sleeping Beauty," "La Bayadère," "Le Corsaire" and "Don Quixote," as well as works choreographed by Helen Pickett, Gina Patterson, Annabelle Ochoa Lopez, Sasha Janes and PBT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe. Exact dates and location are still to be announced. Tickets will be put on sale this spring.

"Thanks to generous funding from the Richard King Mellon Foundation, Edith L. Trees Charitable Trust and the Jack Buncher Foundation," PBT Executive Director Harris Ferris said, "PBT successfully piloted the Open Air Series in early September. This new series, structured around a mobile performing arts venue, revived in-person performances and brought the community together to celebrate the arts. PBT partnered with other arts and culture organizations in Pittsburgh to connect with our audiences in new and unique ways. The Open Air Series will reemerge this spring as a festival with more performances and opportunities to experience the arts outdoors.

Ticket Information & FAQ

Subscribers and ticket holders will receive an email from the PBT patron services team outlining several options for their tickets, including the option to retain their ticket money on account to use for Open Air performances or other PBT events in the future. Ticket holders and subscribers may also donate the cost of their tickets to PBT's Keep Us Dancing appeal or request a refund.

For frequently asked questions regarding ticket options and subscriptions, please visit PBT's website.

"Fireside Nutcracker" & Upcoming Events

PBT will premier a virtual adaptation of its annual holiday tradition, "The Nutcracker," on Dec. 17, 2020. "Fireside Nutcracker" brings the magic of the holiday season to homes across the region and beyond. Thanks to generous support from PBT sponsors, the virtual program will be offered at no cost to the public through Dec. 31. PBT's production of "Fireside Nutcracker" is sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Giant Eagle and Clearview Federal Credit Union.

The virtual run of "Fireside Nutcracker" will kick off with a special opening night event on Dec. 17, underwritten by UPMC and UPMC Health Plan, sponsored by Carol Hefren Tillotson and Steffie Bozic, with additional support from Hefren-Tillotson, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Seton Hill University.

Throughout the month of December, PBT will also offer more than a dozen "Nutcracker"-themed virtual education programs for $5 each. For more information and to register for access to the film, visit pbt.org/nutcracker.

The mission of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre is to be Pittsburgh's source and ambassador for extraordinary ballet experiences. While traditional performances are a challenge right now, PBT is dedicated to fulfilling that mission and connecting audiences to the art form. The company is currently exploring every avenue to be able to deliver world-class ballet to the region and beyond. PBT is planning an array of in-person events and online programs, including exclusive behind-the-scenes content and educational programming, beginning in the new year. Check pbt.org for the latest updates and offerings.

