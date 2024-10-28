Photos: THE HOBBIT at Pittsburgh Public Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new photos have been released from the puppet-driven all-ages adventure THE HOBBIT at Pittsburgh Public Theater. The production is on stage through November 10 at the O'Reilly Theater. Check out the photos below!

J.R.R. Tolkien’s magical Middle Earth transitions from page to stage in spellbinding fashion. An unexpected journey awaits homebody Bilbo Baggins, his BFF Gandalf, and anyone brave enough to join them. What starts as a Dungeons and Dragons tabletop game between friends quickly escalates into a collective fever dream as the group overcomes obstacles ranging from monstrous goblins to the fearsome dragon Smaug and form a bond for the ages. This epic trek, reimagined through the whimsical lens of playwright Greg Banks (Public's Unplugged Robin Hood) and featuring puppets designed by Resident Artists Matt Acheson (Broadway’s War Horse Puppetry Director) and Jamie Agnello, is a treasure hunt sure to make families want to go there and back again.

This show is rated PG and is recommended for ages 7+. This show contains characters that go on perilous adventures, scary imagery, death and destruction of mythical towns, and moments of magic and imagination.

Photo Credit: Maranie R. Staab

Amy B. Marsalis, Maya Fullard, Russell Saylor, and Ryan Patrick Kearney in THE HOBBIT at Pittsburgh Public Theater.

Britt Dorazio in THE HOBBIT at Pittsburgh Public Theater.

Maya B. Fullard and Jos P rez IV in THE HOBBIT at Pittsburgh Public Theater.

Maya B. Fullard, Jos P rez IV, and Russell Saylor in THE HOBBIT at Pittsburgh Public Theater.

Russell Saylor and Amy B. Marsalis in THE HOBBIT at Pittsburgh Public Theater.

Russell Saylor and the cast of THE HOBBIT at Pittsburgh Public Theater.

Russell Saylor faces Amy B. Marsalis, Jos P rez IV, and Shammen McCune as Golum in THE HOBBIT at Pittsburgh Public Theater.

Russell Saylor, Maya B. Fullard, Ryan Patrick Kearney, Amy B. Marsalis, and Shammen McCune in THE HOBBIT at Pittsburgh Public Theater.

Ryan Patrick Kearney, Russell Saylor, Maya B. Fullard, and Britt Dorazio in THE HOBBIT at Pittsburgh Public Theater.

Ryan Patrick Kearny in THE HOBBIT at Pittsburgh Public Theater.

Shammen McCune and Russell Saylor in THE HOBBIT at Pittsburgh Public Theater.

Shammen McCune, Jos P rez IV, Russell Saylor, Ryan Patrick Kearney, and Amy B. Marsalis in THE HOBBIT at Pittsburgh Public Theater.

The cast of THE HOBBIT at Pittsburgh Public Theater.

