Tickets on Sale for City Theatre 2026/2027 Season Featuring IN CLAY, THE PUNCHLINE and More

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City Theatre, Pittsburgh's home for contemporary plays based on the South Side, has revealed that tickets are now on sale for "Our Next Act," the 2026/2027 season.

The subscription season includes a Pittsburgh premiere musical, the final installment of the Pemberley series, a world premiere play about AI, a comedy about mothers and daughters, and a solo piece from the creator of The Real James Bond...was Dominican. This season also sees the return of improv comedy troupe The Second City.

During a moment of upheaval in the local theatrical community, City Theatre is demonstrating stability and growth by expanding programming and opportunities for artists and other companies while serving as a cultural hub for the Pittsburgh arts community. City Theatre has created two distinct residency opportunities debuting in 2026/2027.

The first is the creation of a season-long Artist in Residence position, which will provide time, professional support, compensation, and access to City Theatre resources to further advance an artist's career. Local playwright a.k. payne will serve as the inaugural resident artist. A true City Theatre success story, a.k. was a two-time winner of the Young Playwrights Festival while an area student before receiving their MFA from Yale University. They received their first professional commission from City Theatre in 2022. Their work has been produced around the country, and accolades include a 2026 NAACP Theater Award for their play Furlough's Paradise.

Also new this season is a residency program for local arts organizations to embed into City Theatre through the use of space, marketing, administrative support, and production access. With a goal of increasing public performances by up to 12 weeks, independent companies will be presented by City Theatre as part of the 2026/27 season. The first two named companies, representing three distinct shows next season in the Lillie Theatre, are Bricolage Production Company and RealTime Arts.

Following its most recent record-setting year, which saw a strong rebound in ticket sales and attendance (14% growth), City Theatre will expand its total programming calendar to more than 200 days of performances, readings, and other events at its cultural campus on Bingham Street for its 52nd season—and the organization's 35th on the South Side.

The Subscription Season

City Theatre kicks off the season with In Clay, a dazzling solo musical by British duo Rebecca Simmonds (Book & Lyrics) and Jack Miles (Music and Lyrics) that recently completed a sold-out extended run at Signature Theatre just outside of Washington, D.C. The production is directed by the award-winning Kimberly Senior (Disgraced on Broadway), who previously directed Little Gem at the company. Music supervision and orchestration are by Matt Herbert.

In the holiday slot, and back by overwhelming demand, is the final installment of Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon's Pemberley series, Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley. A standalone from the first two plays, the third installment follows the adventures of Mr. Darcy's younger sister, Georgiana, and the least explored Bennet sister, Kitty, as they take not only Pemberley, but London, by storm. The production is directed by longtime City Theatre affiliated artist Bria Walker-Rhoze (who starred in The Garbologists and The Royale, among other productions). Georgiana and Kitty is produced in association with Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama.

The new year brings the return of a favorite playwright, Matt Schatz (The Burdens, An Untitled New Play Justin Timberlake), with the NNPN Rolling World Premiere of Bobby Robotowitz, a darkly funny take on AI, authorship, and the perils of parenthood. Originating in Pittsburgh, the play will be co-produced in collaboration with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. Jared Mezzocchi, a Woolly Company Member and nationally recognized media designer, will direct the production.

Laughs in Spanish by Alexis Scheer comes to the main stage in March with an uproarious celebration of family and creativity set against the backdrop of Art Basel in Miami. The show will be co-produced with Geva Theatre in Rochester, New York, originating in Pittsburgh. Laura Alcalá Baker (Somewhere Over the Border) returns to direct the comedy.

The season closes with a world premiere developed during the 2025 Momentum Festival, The Punchline, written and performed by Christopher Rivas and directed by Adil Mansoor. Uniquely interactive, this one-of-a-kind performance invites audiences, amidst the intimacy of the Lillie Theatre, to explore their own mortality by imagining they have a collective last hour to spend together.

In Clay

Book and Lyrics by Rebecca Simmonds

Music and Lyrics by Jack Miles

Additional Music, Music Supervision, Arrangements, Orchestrations, and Music Preparation by Matt Herbert

Directed by Kimberly Senior

Featuring Alex Finke

Main Stage | September 19 – October 11, 2026

Based on a true story, In Clay is a dazzling solo musical that unearths the overlooked artistry of ceramic artist Marie-Berthe Cazin. Set in the early 20th century to a vibrant Parisian jazz score, the arrival of a childhood friend ignites a story of passion, resilience, and art. Coming to Pittsburgh after a sold-out run at Signature Theatre (D.C.), the production has been called "tenacious and captivating" by The Washington Post.

Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley

By Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon

Directed by Bria Walker-Rhoze

Main Stage | November 14 – December 6, 2026

Gentle patrons, we heard your overwhelming demands and are thrilled to welcome the Bennet/Darcy clan back to the South Side. The final installment of the beloved Christmas at Pemberley series follows Mr. Darcy's younger sister, Georgiana, and the least explored Bennet sister, Kitty, two best friends ready for their own adventures in life and love. Whether you've been with us for the full series or are a first-time visitor to Pemberley, Georgiana and Kitty is a charming and original holiday treat.

Bobby Robotowitz

By Matt Schatz

Directed by Jared Mezzocchi

Main Stage | January 23 – February 14, 2027

An NNPN Rolling World Premiere

Co-Production with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company (Washington, D.C.)

A witty and imaginative take on the consequences of evolving artificial intelligence, this world premiere follows a novelist and mother who turns to a chatbot for writing help. What starts with grammar tips soon spirals into chaos. Sharp, darkly funny, and full of creativity, Matt Schatz challenges what we might think we know about our future selves and how we use machines to get through the day.

Laughs in Spanish

By Alexis Scheer

Directed by Laura Alcalá Baker

Main Stage | March 13 – April 4, 2027

Co-Production with Geva Theatre (Rochester, New York)

Laughs in Spanish is an uproarious celebration of family, art, and finding your people. Disaster erupts when a famed artist's paintings go missing the night before Art Basel in Mari's Miami gallery. A surprise visit from her movie star mother and the dreams of her artistically ambitious assistant all combine in this perfect recipe for a deliciously fast-paced comedy.

Laughs in Spanish is sponsored by Frank Vitale.

The Punchline

Written & Performed by Christopher Rivas

Directed by Adil Mansoor

Lillie Theatre | May 1 – May 30, 2027

World Premiere

"If we only had a year to live, what would change in us?"

The Punchline, a new solo piece from playwright and performer Christopher Rivas (The Real James Bond...Was Dominican), urges us to build an altar to our current life and the moments that touch and change us while we're still alive. Through humor, story, and ceremony, The Punchline reminds us to live in the present and celebrate it as sacred—because nothing can last forever. This production was developed during the 2025 Momentum Festival.

City Events (Now on Sale)

The Best of Second City

Main Stage

April 15 – 24, 2027

After a triumphant return to Pittsburgh for the first time since 2021, Second City will again appear for a limited two-week run at its exclusive home at City Theatre. The Best of The Second City features some of the best sketch comedy and songs from its comedy vaults, updated for the modern era, as well as some of its newest classics and trademark improvisation performed by The Second City Touring Company's best and brightest—and funniest.

Midnight Radio

Night of the Living Dead N'At

October 29 – November 15, 2026

The Lillie Theatre

Hey Hon, It's a Wonderful Life

December 3 – 20, 2026

The Lillie Theatre

Bricolage's popular Midnight Radio series makes its City Theatre debut with two new installments—adapted by Tami Dixon and directed by Jeffrey Carpenter—that are perfect theatrical treats for Halloween and the holidays. Presented by City Theatre.

there is a blue that only children see

February 18 – 28, 2027

The Lillie Theatre

RealTime Arts will premiere this new play, written by Molly Rice and directed by Rusty Thelin, that draws on the voices of Ukrainian defenders, haunting polyphonic songs, and conversations between Ukrainian and American veterans. Presented by City Theatre.

Additional events, including the Young Playwrights Festival in October and the Momentum Festival (in partnership with the CMU Center for New Work) in December, along with readings and other resident company activity, will soon be announced and placed on sale at CityTheatreCompany.org.

Ticket Information

Subscription packages, single tickets, and group reservations are on sale now. Subscription prices start at just $194 for five season productions (a savings of at least 25% from single tickets). Published pricing is inclusive of all fees.

2026/2027 Subscription Prices

Previews and Saturday matinees | $210.00

Opening Night | $295.00

Weekdays (Wednesday–Friday) after Opening | $260.00

Weekends after Opening | $280.00

6-Show "Flex" Subscriptions | $282.00

Subscribers can purchase pre-paid parking for $50. In addition, subscribers can secure advance tickets to Second City for $57 and enjoy discounts to City Presents, including 2026/27 Resident Companies.

Single ticket pricing varies by production and event, influenced by demand. Discounts are available for groups, seniors, students, and young professionals. A select number of Pay-What-You-Want performances are available to most productions. Visit the City Theatre website or call the box office for details.

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