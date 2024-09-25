PETER PAN Comes to Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will present the Pittsburgh premiere of Trey McIntyre’s Peter Pan. PBT will perform the family-friendly ballet October 25-27 at the Benedum Center as the opening production of its 2024-25 Emerald season.

This new version is a fresh interpretation of the classic tale told through the eyes of a child. The thrilling ballet includes spectacular flying sequences, swashbuckling sword fights, amusing theatrics, entertaining dancing and imaginative costumes inspired by punk fashion. Peter Pan closely follows the classic book by J.M. Barrie, and includes most of its beloved characters. This enchanting ballet is a breathtaking experience for audiences of all ages.

“I am incredibly excited to bring Trey McIntyre’s imaginative Peter Pan to Pittsburgh,” said Adam W. McKinney, artistic director at PBT. “Audiences will love this ballet. Trey’s version is unmatched. With amazing flying where artists dance in the air, exciting sword battles, exquisite choreography and innovative costumes, PBT’s Peter Pan will be a hit!”

McIntyre’s creative version of Peter Pan premiered in 2002 at Houston Ballet, where he worked as a Choreographic Associate. The ballet is set to the original music of composer Edward Elgar and is arranged by Niel DePonte. Audiences are transported into an extravagant make-believe world through the visionary set designs by Tom Boyd, fantastical costumes by Broadway costumer Jeanne Button, stunning flying effects by ZFX and magical lighting by Christina Giannelli.

