Maya Santiago & Davis Wayne to Star in GREASE at Pittsburgh Musical Theater

Pittsburgh Musical Theater will present Grease, March 7-17 at the Byham Theater, located at 101 Sixth St. in the city’s Cultural District.

Leading the cast straight from the National Tour of On Your Feet! is Maya Santiago as Sandy and from the Broadway cast of Hadestown is Davis Wayne as Danny. The show will also feature Chris Laitta as Miss Lynch, David Toole as Teen Angel/Vince Fontaine, Zanny Laird as Rizzo, and Brecken Newton Farrell as Kenickie.

The production team includes Colleen Doyno (Producer), Danny Herman and Rocker Verastique (Directors/Choreographers), Dr. Francesca Tortorello (Music Director), and Lucas Fedele (Associate Choreographer).

Grease became the soundtrack of a generation with memorable songs including “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’,” “We Go Together,” and “You’re the One That I Want.”

To purchase tickets and view a complete listing of dates and times, please visit pittsburghmusicals.com/greasetickets. You may also call the Cultural Trust Box Office at (412) 456-6666 for assistance. Groups of 10 or more can reserve tickets by calling (412) 471-6930 or emailing groupsales@trustarts.org.