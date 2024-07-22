Flotsam! River Circus to Kick Off Ohio River Tour in Pittsburgh This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for a splash of excitement! Riverlife has partnered with Flotsam River Circus to bring a series of enchanting riverfront performances to Pittsburgh.

Flotsam River Circus is a troupe of musicians, puppeteers, and circus artists who travel on a ramshackle raft, giving free performances in riverfront towns along the way. The Ohio River Tour will kick off on all three of Pittsburgh's rivers August 16-18, 2024.

Flotsam Performance Schedule:

Friday, August 16, 2024: Point State Park (Allegheny River side)

Saturday, August 17, 2024: South Shore Riverfront Park (Monongahela River)

Sunday, August 18, 2024: Great Lawn (North Shore, Ohio River)

All performances begin at 6 PM and are free to the public. Donations will be accepted to support the troupe's 2024 Ohio River tour.

Following their triumphant Mississippi River Tour last summer, which captivated audiences from St. Louis to St. Paul, Flotsam is setting sail on the Ohio River, bringing their unique brand of river raft theatrics to Pittsburgh and beyond. Over the course of their journey, they will entertain and inspire communities in dozens of riverfront towns, from Pittsburgh to Paducah, visiting 29 cities for 38 performances from August 16-September 29, 2024.

Inspired by the American showboat tradition and recent floating art projects, Flotsam is captained by accordion troubadour Jason Webley. “Ever since I was a kid,” explains Webley, “I've dreamed of floating slowly down the river and being part of something magical.”

The crew comprises internationally renowned artists, including aerialist, acrobat, and self-described “giant ham” Sadye Osterloh, and illusionist and mime artist Matthew “Poki” McCorkle. Punk rock circus pioneer Tanya Gagne adds her innovative flair, while Henson Grant recipient Kalan Sherrard brings a touch of the absurd with his puppetry. Percussionist and composer Sari Breznau serves as musical director, with Malayali-American fiddler Miriam Oommen filling out the band. Balance artist and choreographer Amber Lian Gibson of Taiwan is the newest addition to the troupe.

"Water has a unique power to make us more playful, and more connected. Riverlife's mission to create, activate, and celebrate Pittsburgh's riverfronts comes to life through moments like the Flotsam River Circus,” said Riverlife President and CEO Matthew Galluzzo. “Especially as Riverlife celebrates our 25th year, we are always looking for creative and catalytic moments on our rivers and riverfronts. We can't wait to see how this troupe will bring the rivers to life.”

The Ohio River is an ambitious undertaking for the Flotsam Troupe, and a beautiful waterway to utilize as a backdrop to the mobile and floating set and stage. Described by Thomas Jefferson as “the most beautiful river on earth” in his Notes on the State of Virginia, the tour promises to be a tremendous backdrop for a bit of circus debauchery.

“The Ohio River is probably the best American River for this sort of tour,” explains Jason Webley, the Washington based artist who organizes the tour and captains the raft. “After our first tour in Oregon in 2019, the Ohio was going to be our next stop. It passes through so many different regions, six states, and three different major cities. The smaller towns have so much character and are really integrated with the river in a way that's very different from our previous routes. The towns are very ‘river-facing' with wonderful parks and amphitheaters that almost seem like they were designed for a project like ours.”

Webley and his full troupe will be in the Pittsburgh area in the days leading up to the launch putting the finishing touches on the floating set in an undisclosed location, and has been connecting with the arts community in Pittsburgh to lend a hand in the process.

The show is set in a post-apocalyptic world where climate change has raised temperatures and water levels leading to a takeover by invasive mutant fish. The loose story is told through acrobatics, mime, illusions, music, and puppetry.

“The show is weird!” Webley confesses, “I mean, we have world-class artists and I think it's really amazing, but it is rough around the edges and has a very hand-made quality. We aren't Cirque du Soleil.”

“People ask me why I do this. I'm not totally sure - it's really a lot of things. I love rivers, I love making unlikely beautiful performance moments happen, and I think it's important to acknowledge that our world is changing,” said Webley. “While I hope everyone will enjoy our show, I really hope that maybe a tiny handful of kids in the audience will see what we're doing, and that their ideas of what's possible in life will get just a little bit bigger, and that in a few years there's a whole pile of people out there making new amazing stuff.”

Moments of catalytic activation on Pittsburgh's riverfronts requires some significant coordination. To find the best spaces to bring this circus to town, the Riverlife team worked with Webley to connect with property owners on three different land masses and all three of our rivers.

“Riverlife is extremely grateful to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, South Shore Riverfront Park, Urban Redevelopment Authority, and the Sports and Exhibition Authority who helped us find the best locations for these performances,” said Galluzzo. “Our team works with partners to connect, guide, and assist, ensuring that our riverfronts are places of joy and inspiration for everyone.”

Join us for a night (or three) of wonder and possibility as we welcome the troup to Pittsburgh and bid Flotsam bon voyage on their journey down the Ohio River.

The performances will happen rain or shine, but severe weather conditions may impact the troupe's ability to perform. Audience members should come prepared with lawn chairs, picnic blankets, and playful curiosity.

For more information about Pittsburgh performances, including how to get to each location, location specific amenities, and other details, visit riverlifepgh.org/rivercircus.

For more information about Flotsam River Circus, visit rivercircus.org

Follow @riverlifepgh and @flotsamrivercircus on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content leading up to the performances.

