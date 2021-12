Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards; A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION Leads Best Musical!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Pittsburgh:

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Madison Hack - CLAWS OUT: A HOLIDAY DRAG MUSICAL - City Theatre 63%

Lisa Liebering - THE TRAGEDY OF HAMLET - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 37%

Best Direction Of A Play

Marya Sea Kaminski - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Pittsburgh Public Theater 67%

Jeffrey Chips - PERICLES - Steel City Shakespeare Center 28%

James Palmer - WILD HOME: OHIO RIVER VALLEY - Notch Theatre Company 5%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Irene Alby/Cornel Gabara - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 21%

Nick Navari - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 19%

Marya Sea Kaminski - THE BERGERAC SIMULATION - Pittsburgh Public Theater 14%

Jeffrey Chips - A CHRISTMAS CAROL; A RADIO DRAMA - Steel City Shakespeare Center 12%

Bianca LaVerne Jones - THE GIFT OF THE MAD GUYS - Pittsburgh Public Theater 8%

Tim Rhoze - BLACK BALLERINA - Pittsburgh Public Theater 8%

Liz Fisher - THE INSEPARABLES - Pittsburgh Public Theater 7%

Justin Emeka - ROMEO AND JULIET - Pittsburgh Public Theater 6%

Alan Stanford - CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL - PICT Classic Theatre 3%

Alan Stanford - THE STRANGE CASE OF DR. JEKYLL - PICT Classic Theatre 1%

Alan Stanford - BLOOMSDAY: A DIGITAL CELEBARTION - PICT Classic Theatre 1%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Nick Navari - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 18%

Joanna Sandler - A CHRISTMAS CAROL; A RADIO DRAMA - Steel City Shakespeare Center 13%

Thomas Dieter - THE BERGERAC SIMULATION - Pittsburgh Public Theater 13%

Kris Buggey - CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL - PICT Classic Theatre 11%

Catherine Kolos - PICT CLASSIC THEATRE WEBINARS - PICT Classic Theatre 10%

Thomas Dieter - THE GIFT OF THE MAD GUYS - Pittsburgh Public Theater 8%

Catherine Kolos - BLOOMSDAY: A DIGITAL CELEBRATION - PICT Classic Theatre 6%

Thomas Dieter - THE INSEPARABLES - Pittsburgh Public Theater 6%

Thomas Dieter - WHEN WE FALL - Pittsburgh Public Theater 5%

Thomas Dieter - A TELL-TALE HEART - Pittsburgh Public Theater 5%

Thomas Dieter - BLACK BALLERINA - Pittsburgh Public Theater 4%

Kris Buggey - THE STRANGE CASE OF DR. JEKYLL - PICT Classic Theatre 2%

Best Musical

A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION. - Heinz Field 46%

CLAWS OUT: A HOLIDAY DRAG MUSICAL - City Theatre 29%

LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 25%

Best Performer In A Musical

Courtney Harkins - BRIGHT STAR - Actors and Artists of Fayette County 36%

Clay Aiken - A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION. - Heinz Field 19%

Monteze Freeland - CLAWS OUT: A HOLIDAY DRAG MUSICAL - City Theatre 19%

Sarah Chelli - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 10%

Jackie Burns - A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION. - Heinz Field 8%

Adam Marino - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 6%

Emmanuel Elliot Key - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett Theater 3%

Best Performer In A Play

Caitlin Young - THE DO-GOODERS - Pittsburgh New Works Festival/The Bobcat Players 20%

Melissa Franklin - THE TRAGEDY OF HAMLET - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 16%

Marsha Mayhak - THE DO-GOODERS - Pittsburgh New Works Festival/The Bobcat Players 15%

Tracey D. Turner - PERICLES - Steel City Shakespeare Center 15%

Christine McGrath - PERICLES - Steel City Shakespeare Center 10%

Jeffrey Chips - PERICLES - Steel City Shakespeare Center 7%

Nayib Felix - WILD HOME: OHIO RIVER VALLEY - Notch Theatre Company 5%

Bob Colbert - PERICLES - Steel City Shakespeare Center 5%

J. Daniel Craig - THE DO-GOODERS - Pittsburgh New Works Festival/The Bobcat Players 4%

Brandon Linkes - THE DO-GOODERS - Pittsburgh New Works Festival/The Bobcat Players 2%

Lennox T. Duong - WILD HOME: OHIO RIVER VALLEY - Notch Theatre Company 2%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Monteze Freeland - CLAWS OUT: A HOLIDAY DRAG MUSICAL - City Theatre 47%

Sarah Chelli - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 30%

Adam Marino - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 15%

Emmanuel Elliot Key - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett Theater 9%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Malic Maat - THE GIFT OF THE MAD GUYS - Pittsburgh Public Theater 14%

Jeffrey Chips - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 10%

Amanda Leigh Jerry - THE BERGERAC SIMULATION - Pittsburgh Public Theater 10%

Tracey D. Turner - A CHRISTMAS CAROL; A RADIO DRAMA - Steel City Shakespeare Center 10%

Marsha Mayhak - THE DOGOODERS - Pittsburgh New Works Festival/The Bobcat Players 9%

Caitlin Young - THE DO-GOODERS - Pittsburgh New Works Festival/The Bobcat Players 8%

Alec Silberblatt - A TELL-TALE HEART - Pittsburgh Public Theater 7%

Irene Alby - A CHRISTMAS CAROL; A RADIO DRAMA - Steel City Shakespeare Center 7%

Martin Giles - CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL - PICT Classic Theatre 6%

Kara Roseborough - BLACK BALLERINA - Pittsburgh Public Theater 5%

Sharon McCune - CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL - PICT Classic Theatre 4%

Tony Bingham - THE STRANGE CASE OF DR. JEKYLL - PICT Classic Theatre 4%

Aaron Crutchfield - A CHRISTMAS CAROL; A RADIO DRAMA - Steel City Shakespeare Center 3%

Christine McGrath - A CHRISTMAS CAROL; A RADIO DRAMA - Steel City Shakespeare Center 2%

Brandon Linkes - THE DOGOODERS - Pittsburgh New Works Festival/The Bobcat Players 1%

J. Daniel Craig - THE DO-GOODERS - Pittsburgh New Works Festival/The Bobcat Players 1%

Best Play

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Pittsburgh Public Theater 29%

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 24%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL; A RADIO DRAMA - Steel City Shakespeare Center 19%

PITTSBURGH NEW WORKS FESTIVAL - Pittsburgh New Works Festival 17%

THE DO-GOODERS - Pittsburgh New Works Festival/The Bobcat Players 5%

PERICLES - Steel City Shakespeare Center 5%

WILD HOME: OHIO RIVER VALLEY - Notch Theatre Company 1%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION - Heinz Field 41%

LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 22%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Pittsburgh Public Theater 15%

PITTSBURGH NEW WORKS FESTIVAL - Pittsburgh New Works Festival 13%

PERICLES - Steel City Shakespeare Center 7%

WILD HOME: OHIO RIVER VALLEY - Notch Theatre Company 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jonmichael Bohach - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 35%

Lisa Liebering - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 32%

Lisa Liebering - THE TRAGEDY OF HAMLET - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 23%

Catherine Aceto - PERICLES - Steel City Shakespeare Center 11%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

CTA LIVE FROM HEINZ HALL - A 40TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION - Center for Theater Arts 79%

BLOOMSDAY: A DIGITAL CELEBRATION - PICT Classic Theatre 21%

Best Streaming Musical

A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION. - Heinz Field 44%

CLAWS OUT: A HOLIDAY DRAG MUSICAL - City Theatre 31%

LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 26%

Best Streaming Play

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 18%

PITTSBURGH NEW WORKS FESTIVAL - Pittsburgh New Works Festival 14%

CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL - PICT Classic Theatre 13%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL; A RADIO DRAMA - Steel City Shakespeare Center 12%

WHEN WE FALL - Pittsburgh Public Theater 11%

THE GIFT OF THE MAD GUYS - Pittsburgh Public Theater 10%

THE BERGERAC SIMULATION - Pittsburgh Public Theater 9%

A TELL-TALE HEART - Pittsburgh Public Theater 7%

THE STRANGE CASE OF DR. JEKYLL - PICT Classic Theatre 3%

THE INSEPARABLES - Pittsburgh Public Theater 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sydnee Elder - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 55%

Seth Laidlaw - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 45%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Joanna Getting - THE TRAGEDY OF HAMLET - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 41%

Irene Alby - THE TRAGEDY OF HAMLET - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 32%

Nayib Felix - WILD HOME: OHIO RIVER VALLEY - Notch Theatre Company 15%

Lennox T. Duong - WILD HOME: OHIO RIVER VALLEY - Notch Theatre Company 8%

J. Richey Nash - WILD HOME: OHIO RIVER VALLEY - Notch Theatre Company 4%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Sydnee Elder - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 31%

Robbie Fairchild - A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION - Heinz Field 26%

Joe Serafini - A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION - Heinz Field 25%

Seth Laidlaw - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 18%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Nicholas Robert Ortiz - THE BERGERAC SIMULATION - Pittsburgh Public Theater 24%

J. Alex Noble - THE GIFT OF THE MAD GUYS - Pittsburgh Public Theater 17%

Kalee George - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 13%

Melessie Clark - THE GIFT OF THE MAD GUYS - Pittsburgh Public Theater 7%

Alex Manalo - THE GIFT OF THE MAD GUYS - Pittsburgh Public Theater 6%

Zora Rose - BLACK BALLERINA - Pittsburgh Public Theater 6%

Tracey D. Turner - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 4%

James FitzGerald (Cratchit & Marley) - CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL - PICT Classic Theatre 3%

Jenny Malarkey - THE BERGERAC SIMULATION - Pittsburgh Public Theater 3%

Parag Shanti Gohel - WHEN WE FALL - Pittsburgh Public Theater 3%

Jason A. Young - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 3%

Elizabeth Boyke - THE GIFT OF THE MAD GUYS - Pittsburgh Public Theater 2%

Jenny Hoppes - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 2%

Lisa Ann Goldsmith - CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL - PICT Classic Theatre 2%

Amy Kim Waschke - THE INSEPARABLES - Pittsburgh Public Theater 2%

Karen Baum (Mrs. Fezziwig & Others) - CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL - PICT Classic Theatre 1%

Ryan Patrick Kearney - THE GIFT OF THE MAD GUYS - Pittsburgh Public Theater 1%

Ken Bolden (Fezziwig & Others) - CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL - PICT Classic Theatre 0%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

75TH ANNIVERSARY: A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION. - Heinz Field 53%

AN UNTITLED NEW PLAY BY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE - City Theatre 47%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

THE BOYS IN THE BAND - PICT Classic Theatre 28%

THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS - Steel City Shakespeare Center 21%

LIVE FROM THE EDGE - City Theatre 17%

AS YOU LIKE IT - PICT Classic Theatre 15%

ENDGAME - PICT Classic Theatre 9%

EXPAND THE CANON STAGE READING CYCLE - PICT Classic Theatre 8%

INTO YOUR HANDS - City Works 2%