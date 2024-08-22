News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

City Theatre To Present POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS  ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE

Running September 21 – October 13, 2024.

By: Aug. 22, 2024
 City Theatre has announced the first show of the 2024/2025 season,  a rollicking comedy—and a smash hit when performed on Broadway—just in time for the election  season. City Theatre’s 50th season will launch with POTUS: Or Behind Every Great Dumbass  are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive by Selina Filinger.  

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS  ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE
"When we were planning this season—we knew we wanted to kick-off with something propulsive  that made us laugh,” said Co-Artistic Director Clare Drobot. “POTUS is all that and more.  Playwright Selina Fillinger has written a true tour-de-force farce that is gleefully bi-partisan and  truly uplifts fierce, funny women." 

The cast includes Theo Allyn, Tami Dixon, Lara Hayhurst, Missy Moreno, Amelia Pedlow,  Saige Smith, and Tamara Tunie. The creative team includes scenic design by Chelsea M.  Warren, costume design by Madison Michalko, lighting design by Jackie Fox, original music  and sound design by Lindsay Jones, intimacy by Kaja Dun, and fight choreography by Josè Perez IV. Patti Kelly will serve as the production stage manager and Taylor Meszaros as  assistant stage manager. 

"I’m thrilled to be doing this play at City Theatre in this monumental and exciting moment for  women in politics!” said director Meredith McDonough

Produced on Broadway in 2022, POTUS received three Tony nominations. Peter Marks of The  Washington Post described the show as a mix between Saturday Night Live and Veep.  




