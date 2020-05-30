Broadway in Pittsburgh Revamps 2020-21 Season; Cuts THE CHER SHOW, MOCKINGBIRD, and AIN'T TOO PROUD

Broadway in PIttsburgh has revamped its 2020-21 season, cutting three shows from the lineup, due to the health crisis.

"Ain't Too Proud," originally scheduled for August 25-30, has been rescheduled. The show is expected to return as part of the 2021-2022 season.

"To Kill a Mockingbird" has also been rescheduled. It was set to run November 24-29. The producers of the touring company are hoping to reschedule a Pittsburgh date.

Finally, "The Cher Show," originally set for February 23-28, will not be appearing at the Benedum Center for the foreseeable future. The tour's rescheduled dates will not be announced until fall 2021. This show has been replaced with "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," which will play February 16-21.

"Tootsie" will be added to the 2020-2021 season, running August 10-15, 2021 at the Benedum.

The updated PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh 2020-2021 season at the Benedum is as follows:

  • "Hadestown," Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
  • "Hamilton," Jan. 5 to Feb. 7.
  • "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," Feb. 16 to 21.
  • "Oklahoma!, March 9 to 14.
  • "Pretty Woman: The Musical," March 30 to April 4.
  • "My Fair Lady," April 13 to 18.
  • "Tootsie," Aug. 10 to 15, 2021.
  • Optional season special productions:
  • "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," Nov. 17 to 22, 2020.
  • Blue Man Group, April 27 to May 2.

