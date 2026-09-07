Actors Revealed For Prime Stage Theatre's HOMEWOOD CEMETERY WALK

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If you've ever wanted to have a conversation about the Clark and Zagnut bars with the fellow who invented them, stop by Homewood Cemetery on the afternoon of Sept. 26 and meet David L. Clark, the legendary 'candy king of Pittsburgh'.

While the Irish-born Clark died in 1939 at age 75 after creating over 150 brands of candy, gum and crackers, he'll be one of seven Homewood Cemetery residents portrayed by professional actors in period costumes during Prime Stage Theatre's 4th Annual Homewood Cemetery Walk.

The rain-or-shine event offers 8 one-hour walking tours from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026 at Homewood Cemetery, 1599 S. Dallas Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA in Point Breeze. Tickets are $25 per person available online at https://primestage.com/events/.

The event is sponsored by NiSource Charitable Foundation and Columbia Gas, a NiSource Company.

Besides Clark, visitors will hear about the lives of award-winning photojournalist Charles 'Teenie' Harris, Gilded Age matron Lillian Mae Kress, Civil War officer David Boyd Morris, early 1800s Pittsburgher Sara Scott Grayson, Bessie Wadding Wyant of Florence Crittenton Women's Home and Catherine Heinz Mueller, whose philanthropist husband Sebastian founded Eden Hall Farm now operated by Chatham University.

Actors performing the historic characters are Mark Boles, Regina Gibson, Ken Lutz, Anne Rematt, DeVaughn Robinson, Suzanne Ward and Cindy West.

Homewood Cemetery was established in 1878 from the estate of William Wilkins, a 19th-century Pittsburgh judge who served as U.S. Minister to Russia and Secretary of War under President John Tyler. Nearly 79,000 graves lie within 200 acres of well-maintained landscape dotted by a profusion of monuments ranging from angels and obelisks to mausoleums and illustrated headstones.

Founded in 1996 with the mission of 'bringing literature to life', Prime Stage Theatre has produced over 110 plays and won national recognition as a leader in educational theatre.

'Many of our mainstage plays have history as a central focus,' says Prime Stage Theatre artistic director Dr. Wayne Brinda. 'The Cemetery Walk is a chance for us to present audiences with a personal look at historic Pittsburghers and the impact they had on shaping our community.'

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