Pittsburgh CLO and Pittsburgh Public Theater to Merge as Confluence Theater of Pittsburgh

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After more than 130 combined years of shaping professional theater in this city, Pittsburgh CLO and Pittsburgh Public Theater are joining forces as one, under a new name chosen by Pittsburgh itself: Confluence Theater of Pittsburgh.

"Pittsburgh is a city built by people who make things, innovate, and reimagine what's possible," said Dr. Brett Ashley Crawford, Interim President & Executive Producer. "Confluence Theater of Pittsburgh honors that spirit, bringing together artists, audiences, and educators to create a theater company that can grow with this city for generations to come."

Pittsburgh CLO has celebrated musical theater since 1946, when it was founded to help rebuild the community in the aftermath of World War II. Pittsburgh Public Theater has staged work of the highest quality since 1974, becoming one of the first organizations to produce August Wilson's complete Century Cycle.

Confluence Theater of Pittsburgh brings two distinct theatrical traditions together into one company: the musicals that have defined Pittsburgh CLO's legacy internationally, and the classics and contemporary plays of renown that have placed Pittsburgh Public Theater among America's finest regional institutions.

This is a cultural moment for Pittsburgh. It is not the end of two institutions. It is the next chapter in their shared commitment to serving Pittsburgh through theater and a deliberate choice to combine resources to grow stronger together: improving opportunities for artists, increasing access to theater education and community programming, and centering Pittsburgh's premier producing theater around a local lens. By pooling audiences, staff, strategies, and expertise, Pittsburgh CLO and Pittsburgh Public Theater will be better able to sustain operations without sacrificing theatrical excellence.

Four Principles Drive Confluence, which is decidedly M.A.D.E. in Pittsburgh:

Meaningful - sparking conversations across generations of audiences.

Artistically Excellent - giving artists the resources and support to do their best work.

Data-led - using real feedback to shape programming and business decisions around community needs.

Equitable - democratizing access to theater by tearing down historic and systemic barriers and building new models of accessibility.

A Name Rooted in Pittsburgh

More than 3,000 submissions poured into a naming poll launched on July 31, 2026, after the boards of Pittsburgh CLO and Pittsburgh Public Theater completed the Plan of Affiliation and hold the first board meeting of the newly merged organization.

The submitted names were fun, creative, and evocative of the great legacies of both organizations. One message rang loudest: people wanted a name that captured the spirit of coming together. Confluence was the perfect fit.

Pittsburgh is defined by confluence. Downtown sits where two rivers meet and become one, more powerful current. It's the perfect metaphor for a theater company born from two organizations, each with its own history, artistic legacy, and audience, joining to create something new.

"The idea of confluence is deeply artistic," said Kyle Haden, Interim Artistic Director. "When different voices, traditions, and audiences meet, something new becomes possible. Confluence creates a space where Pittsburgh Public Theater audiences, Pittsburgh CLO audiences, and new generations of theatergoers can discover a shared future shaped by rich artistic experiences."

Confluence Theater of Pittsburgh is designed to transcend the stage. Its year-round model runs on live productions throughout downtown Pittsburgh, education for all ages, and partnerships that fuel the greater Pittsburgh creative economy.

Under Confluence, the storied education traditions of both organizations will continue and expand.

The Confluence Academy of Theater will provide training for young artists across acting, playwriting, musical theater, and additional disciplines, with new classes launching in spring 2027. All currently scheduled programs under the CLO Academy of Musical Theater will continue as planned.

Each year, more than 22,000 students experience the Gallery of Heroes "edu-tainment" musicals, profiling historical figures from George Washington to Roberto Clemente. Nearly 1,000 students take part in the Shakespeare Monologue and Scene Contest, now in its 33rd year, and 34 schools compete in the Gene Kelly Awards, which have celebrated high school musical excellence for 35 years. All three programs will remain an important part of the organization's commitment to arts education.

Confluence is expanding opportunities for early-career professionals, including Fellowships and Apprenticeships for recent university graduates. The organization will host Residencies for local artists across theatrical disciplines who will also serve in an advisory capacity to leadership. More details on these programs will be announced in late fall 2026.

Interim President & Executive Producer Dr. Brett Ashley Crawford and Board of Trustees Chair W. Thomas McGough, Jr. are leading Confluence through the transition and laying the foundation for its future.

The search for a permanent President & Executive Producer is underway with TOC Arts Partners, with a national search focused on finding a leader who can drive Confluence's artistic, community, and organizational vision forward.

The people who built Pittsburgh CLO and Pittsburgh Public Theater are the reason Confluence is possible. Their institutional knowledge, relationships across the region, and decades of expertise are the foundation the new company is built on - and Confluence is committed to prioritizing legacy staff from both organizations as roles take shape.

Confluence's Executive Team has been named and is already at work, including: Monica Bowin, Director of Production; Wynne Fedele, Director of Development; Aja Jones, Director of Advancement & Revenue; Angela Langill, Director of Administration; and Jim Scriven, Director of Education & Community Engagement.

The remainder of the organization's staff will be identified by mid-September as Confluence continues building out its team.

"Ultimately, this is a people business," said Dr. Brett Ashley Crawford. "The strength of Confluence comes from the people who make the work, welcome our audiences, educate our students, support our artists, and build relationships across our community. Bringing the right people together is one of the most important things we can do as we build this organization, and we're excited to see the team take shape."

Programming & The Prologue Season

Confluence's first productions bring together beloved favorites and daring new stories: a familiar welcome for longtime audiences, and a Prologue to what Confluence can become.

HOW SHAKESPEARE SAVED MY LIFE - November 11-22 | O'Reilly Theater

WHO'S HOLIDAY! - December 2-23 | Greer Cabaret Theater

A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL - December 11-23 | Byham Theater

Tickets to all three shows are on sale now at ConfluenceTheater.org. This microsite will be developed into the full, permanent website for the organization later this year.

The Prologue Season is just the opening act. The full 2027 calendar of musicals and plays will be shared in coming weeks and includes the Tony Award Winner for Best Play and Pulitzer Prize-winner PURPOSE and Shakespeare favorite, THE COMEDY OF ERRORS.

As Confluence prepares to launch its full 2027 season, audiences will have multiple ways to experience the new company: one series building on Pittsburgh Public Theater's legacy of artistic excellence and storytelling; another carrying forward Pittsburgh CLO's extraordinary musical theater tradition; and a third bringing the best of both together in a full Confluence Theater of Pittsburgh series.

Confluence will also offer specialty ticket programs, including deep discounts for students, expanded rush ticket opportunities, and discounted access for military members, artists, and more.

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