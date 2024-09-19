ANDY WARHOL'S TOMATO Comes to Carnegie Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Andy Warhol's Tomato, by Vince Melocchi, will play at Carnegie Stage from September 20 through October 6, 2024, following its sold out preview performance in partnership with the Warhol Museum this past Friday, September 13, 2024. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit PICT's website at www.picttheatre.org. PICT's box office, at Carnegie Stage, will be open one hour prior to each performance.

Artistic Director, Elizabeth Elias Huffman, will make her inaugural full-production directorial debut for PICT's production of Andy Warhol's Tomato. This play marks PICT's return to the stage after a restructuring pause. Our return to full production status initiated our partnership as a theater in residence with Carnegie Stage.

About the play: It's Pittsburgh, 1946. A rebellious art student at Carnegie Tech, 18-year-old Andy Warhol, unexpectedly finds himself in the basement of a working-class bar owned by Mario "Bones" Bonino, a second-generation Italian American from McKeesport. Over the course of the summer, Andy and Bones form an unlikely friendship that surprises them both. This refreshing path to mutual respect foments a sense of humanity tinted with construct inspiration.

Enjoying critically acclaimed productions in Los Angeles and Chicago, this tender and beautiful play examines the complexities between urban-LGBTQ lifestyle and blue-collar sensibilities, reinforcing our aspirations that divisions can be bridged by our fundamental need to create. As Bones says in the play: "There is beauty in the mundane." Andy Warhol's Tomato was a featured reading during our inaugural reading series "Bards from the Burgh". Programming this featured celebration of our local playwright talent provides PICT an honored opportunity to consider realization of full production highlighting these thought-provoking works.

