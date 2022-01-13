Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Phoenix Awards

REEFER MADNESS - Greasepaint Youth Theatre Wins Best Musical!

Jan. 13, 2022  

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Janet Jones - MAMMA MIA - Almost Famous Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tia Hawkes - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Chris Hamby - CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER 2 - Theatre Works Peoria

Best Direction Of A Play
Carol MacLeod - POUND - Theatre Artist Studio

Best Direction Of A Stream
Chanel Bragg and Sonia Rodriguez-Wood - THE LAST FIVE YEARS- LOS ULTIMOS CINCO ANOS - United Colours of Arizona Theatre

Best Editing Of A Stream
Stacy Walston - MABEL MADNESS - Southwest Shakespeare Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jeff A. Davis - CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER TOO - Theaterworks

Best Musical
REEFER MADNESS - Greasepaint Youth Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Marjani Taylor - MAMMA MIA - Almost Famous Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play
Katie Lambert - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S SPIDERS WEB - Desert Stages Theatre

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Trezana Beverley - MABEL MADNESS - Southwest Shakespeare Company

Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Patrick Page - ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN - Southwest Shakespeare Company

Best Play
CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER - Theaterworks

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER - Theater Works

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Heather Feeney / Projections by Bobby Sample - CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER 2 - Theatre Works Peoria

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jesse Worley - CHICAGO - Arizona Broadway Theatre

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
THE MONSTER MONOLOGUES - Virtual Theatre of Arizona

Best Streaming Musical
MABEL MADNESS - Southwest Shakespeare Company

Best Streaming Play
ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN - Southwest Shakespeare Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Hayden Skaggs - REEFER MADNESS - SCP

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Patti Suarez - POUND - Theatre Artists Studio

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Eliana Burns - SAINT JOAN - B3 Theater

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Desert Stages Theatre

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
MOJADA: A MEDEA IN LOS ANGELES - Southwest Shakespeare Company


