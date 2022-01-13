Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Phoenix Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Janet Jones - MAMMA MIA - Almost Famous Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tia Hawkes - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Chris Hamby - CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER 2 - Theatre Works Peoria

Best Direction Of A Play

Carol MacLeod - POUND - Theatre Artist Studio

Best Direction Of A Stream

Chanel Bragg and Sonia Rodriguez-Wood - THE LAST FIVE YEARS- LOS ULTIMOS CINCO ANOS - United Colours of Arizona Theatre

Best Editing Of A Stream

Stacy Walston - MABEL MADNESS - Southwest Shakespeare Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeff A. Davis - CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER TOO - Theaterworks

Best Musical

REEFER MADNESS - Greasepaint Youth Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Marjani Taylor - MAMMA MIA - Almost Famous Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play

Katie Lambert - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S SPIDERS WEB - Desert Stages Theatre

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Trezana Beverley - MABEL MADNESS - Southwest Shakespeare Company

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Patrick Page - ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN - Southwest Shakespeare Company

Best Play

CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER - Theaterworks

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER - Theater Works

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Heather Feeney / Projections by Bobby Sample - CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER 2 - Theatre Works Peoria

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jesse Worley - CHICAGO - Arizona Broadway Theatre

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

THE MONSTER MONOLOGUES - Virtual Theatre of Arizona

Best Streaming Musical

MABEL MADNESS - Southwest Shakespeare Company

Best Streaming Play

ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN - Southwest Shakespeare Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Hayden Skaggs - REEFER MADNESS - SCP

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Patti Suarez - POUND - Theatre Artists Studio

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Eliana Burns - SAINT JOAN - B3 Theater

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Desert Stages Theatre

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

MOJADA: A MEDEA IN LOS ANGELES - Southwest Shakespeare Company