Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Phoenix Awards
REEFER MADNESS - Greasepaint Youth Theatre Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Janet Jones - MAMMA MIA - Almost Famous Theatre Company
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tia Hawkes - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hale Centre Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Chris Hamby - CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER 2 - Theatre Works Peoria
Best Direction Of A Play
Carol MacLeod - POUND - Theatre Artist Studio
Best Direction Of A Stream
Chanel Bragg and Sonia Rodriguez-Wood - THE LAST FIVE YEARS- LOS ULTIMOS CINCO ANOS - United Colours of Arizona Theatre
Best Editing Of A Stream
Stacy Walston - MABEL MADNESS - Southwest Shakespeare Company
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jeff A. Davis - CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER TOO - Theaterworks
Best Musical
REEFER MADNESS - Greasepaint Youth Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Marjani Taylor - MAMMA MIA - Almost Famous Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Play
Katie Lambert - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S SPIDERS WEB - Desert Stages Theatre
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Trezana Beverley - MABEL MADNESS - Southwest Shakespeare Company
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Patrick Page - ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN - Southwest Shakespeare Company
Best Play
CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER - Theaterworks
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER - Theater Works
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Heather Feeney / Projections by Bobby Sample - CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER 2 - Theatre Works Peoria
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jesse Worley - CHICAGO - Arizona Broadway Theatre
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
THE MONSTER MONOLOGUES - Virtual Theatre of Arizona
Best Streaming Musical
MABEL MADNESS - Southwest Shakespeare Company
Best Streaming Play
ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN - Southwest Shakespeare Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Hayden Skaggs - REEFER MADNESS - SCP
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Patti Suarez - POUND - Theatre Artists Studio
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Eliana Burns - SAINT JOAN - B3 Theater
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Desert Stages Theatre
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
MOJADA: A MEDEA IN LOS ANGELES - Southwest Shakespeare Company