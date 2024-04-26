University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television to Present I DREAM IN WIDESCREEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television will present the 19th edition of I DREAM IN WIDESCREEN, the annual showcase of senior thesis films made by emerging filmmakers graduating from the School’s nationally ranked Film & Television program. The showcase is Saturday, May 4, 7pm, at the Fox Tucson Theatre.

“This year's films include an abundance of creative and delightful comedies,” says TFTV’s Film & Television Production head Jacob Bricca, ACE. “I’m convinced that Zach Hearst's Freakout is going to have people rolling in the aisles, and Preston Kersting's In the Market is so spot on with its take on AI that you will laugh and cry at the same time — and and that's just scratching the surface of the great stuff we have in store.”

“There are also some really delicious films that tread into horror territory, like Mira Pike's Lovesick and Kat Kones' Wandered Away. There's not one film that doesn't try something new.”

Local audiences may recognize an eclectic range of Arizona locations. A lovelorn waiter casts a spell in Tucson’s retro diner Little Anthony’s. An Indiana Jones-style adventure takes place in San Xavier Underground Laboratory. And the bucolic Sonoita Creek in Patagonia is the scene for an eerie encounter between strangers. All films will compete for jury prizes. This year’s jurors include actor and TFTV alum Vinessa Vidotto (FBI: International, Hacks), writer/director and Tribeca Festival programmer Cedar Sherbert, and Jeff Yanc, program director at the Loft Cinema, the nationally-recognized independent art house cinema.

Films that premiere at I Dream in Widescreen regularly go on to be selected to screen at film festivals nationally and internationally, providing invaluable industry exposure for the emerging filmmakers.

Several films from 2023 are currently making waves on the film festival circuit including Anna Gabriella Agosto’s Light Up Lulu and Myles Gordon’s The Rematch, both of which were official selections of the Los Angeles International Children’s Film Festival at WonderCon. Zack Richardson’s film The Rise of Ronnie won Best Mockumentary at the Atlanta Comedy Film Festival, and this week A Man’s Man by Jacob Robinson is screening at the Arizona International Film Festival. And Tatum Sailors, who won the I Dream in Widescreen 2023 Cinematography award for her work on Unconditional, recently signed for representation with Zero Gravity Management.

Anna Agosto, Myles Gordon, and Ryan Ramsey at LAICFF at WonderCon.

I DREAM IN WIDESCREEN will screen in person at the Fox Tucson Theatre (17 W Congress Street Tucson) on Saturday May 4 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $5 general admission and can be purchased via the I DREAM IN WIDESCREEN website. From May 5 through 20, the program will be available to view online for free at TFTV’s YouTube channel.

The IDIWS2024 line-up is as follows:

Saturday, May 4, starting at 7:00pm MST

• IN THE MARKET – Director: Preston Kersting

• LOVESICK – Director: Mira Pike

• THE BRI INCIDENT – Director: Andrew Morrill

• CIRCLING BACK – Director: Marley Councilor

• WANDERED AWAY – Director: Kat Kones

• FREAKOUT – Director: Zachary Hearst

• RICARDO RIVERA AND THE MINES OF MONTEZUMA – Director: Jackson Huffman

• FISH – Director: Harrison Cable

• REPORTERS – Director: Lilith Gulas

• DEAR ADDIE – Director: Tatum Sailors

• OUT OF THE BOX – Director: Rene Marcelle

• SOMETHING BLUE – Director: Fiona Paskoff

• THE LAST CRAWL – Director: Kaleb Beard

Awards Ceremony

Hosted by: Max Murray and Catherine Kim

Play Broadway Games