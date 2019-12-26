TheaterWorks Presents REX'S EXES

This deliriously funny, Southern-fried farce finds the Verdeen cousins of Sweetgum, Texas-Gaynelle, Peaches and Jimmie Wyvette-teetering on the brink of disaster again. Gaynelle, frustrated and frazzled from working too many two-bit jobs, stubbornly refuses to face the fact she's turning the Big 5-0.

In a misguided effort to lift her cousin's spirits, Peaches, a sassy, mortuary cosmetologist who's stuck in a romantic dry gulch, is determined to throw Gaynelle a surprise birthday party she doesn't even want. Jimmie Wy, riding high on the success of her new wedding gown boutique for big gals-Wide Bride-reluctantly agrees to help Peaches surprise Gaynelle. But it turns out the surprise is on them when, in a startling twist, the party plans take a crazy turn. The Verdeen's are back at it again with this seriously silly play. As the outrageous complications of this ferociously funny Jones-Hope-Wooten comedy explode into chaos, you'll find yourself hoping your next family celebration-be it birthday, wedding or funeral-is even half this much fun!

Theater Works at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts is celebrating its 34th season of providing exceptional theater to the West Valley. Theater Works is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to provide opportunities for children, patrons and artists to experience theater that inspires, enriches and enlightens through the experience of the performing arts.

Theater Works acts as the managing tenant for the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts which features more than 200 events a year including: live theater, classical concerts, jazz, popular music, dance, comedy, cultural events, festivals, youth and adult education classes and much more.

For more information, call 623.815.7930 or visit www.theaterworks.org.





