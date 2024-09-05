The Phoenix Theatre Company to Present WE AIN'T EVER GONNA BREAK UP: THE HYMON & PARFUNKEL MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Phoenix Theatre Company will present the world premiere of "We Ain't Ever Gonna Break Up: The Hymon & Parfunkel Musical," a side-splitting, toe-tapping, two man show. This production runs from September 4, 2024, to November 3, 2024, at the Judith Hardes Theatre.

Starring and written by the creative duo Gregg Hammer and Louis Pardo, and directed by Scott Weinstein, "We Ain't Ever Gonna Break Up" is a parody that lampoons the structure and sentimentality of iconic jukebox musicals. The show's success at the 2024 Festival of New American Theatre was just a taste of what's to come in this fully realized production.

The story follows Saul Hymon and Bart Parfunkel, showcasing their journey from obscurity to near superstardom. This musical is an exuberant blend of satire, music, and friendship, as the duo portrays not only themselves but a host of other characters encountered on their rocky road to fame.

"This musical is a love letter to the resilience of friendship and the highs and lows of showbiz," says director Scott Weinstein. "It's funny, it's touching, and it's everything we need right now."

With an infectious blend of tunes, storytelling and humor, this musical celebrates the bonds of found family and creative collaboration.

The cast for " We Ain't Ever Gonna Break Up: The Hymon & Parfunkel Musical" at The Phoenix Theatre Company includes Gregg Hammer* and Louis Pardo*. The understudy cast includes Josh Pike and Brady Wease*.

Tickets for "We Ain't Ever Gonna Break Up: The Hymon and Parfunkel Musical" are on sale now and start at $59. To purchase, call (602) 254-2151 or visit www.phoenixtheatre.com.

ASL/Audio Describe Night Audio Description and American Sign Language Interpretation are available for each production. ASL/Audio Describe Night for "We Ain't Ever Gonna Break Up: The Hymon and Parfunkel Musical" is Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 7:30 pm.



*Denotes members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

Comments