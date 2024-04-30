TONY AWARDS HELL'S KITCHEN, STEREOPHONIC, THE OUTSIDERS AND MORE RECEIVE 2024 TONY AWARD NOMINATIONS

The Nash Jazz Club's Summer Concert Series Will be Held at Venue 122 During Renovations

Performances begin May 24.

By: Apr. 30, 2024
Beginning May 20, The Nash will be closed for renovations as it begins construction on its $2.5 million facilities project announced earlier this year.

 

During the closure, the popular club will hold its summer concerts for Friday nights, Saturday nights and Sunday matinees at Venue 122, located at 122 E. Culver Street, Phoenix, beginning May 24. Education events and summer jazz camp will be held at Arizona School for The Arts.

 

The Nash's summer concert line up will include such artists as We3 (May 24), The Power Trio with Lewis Nash (May 31), Carmela y Mas (June 1), Darrell Grant (June 8), Charles Lewis (June 14), Sherry Roberson (June 15), Dennis Rowland & Diana Lee (June 28), Nicole Pesce (June 29) Tom Oren (July 6), Raul Yanez (July 19), Stan Sorenson (Aug 2) Lisa Hightower (Aug 17), Kim Weston (Aug 24), Beth Lederman (Sept 7), Josiel Perez (Sept 14).

 

Beloved favorite Francine Reed will perform Sunday Matinees on June 2, Aug 4 and Sept 1. To view the full calendar and to purchase tickets visit thenash.org.

 

Seating will be General Admission with advance purchase recommended. All seats will be $34 with student discounts available.

 

Shows will be held indoors with comparable seating configuration and amenities to The Nash, including beer, wine, soft drinks and snacks.

 

Renovations for The Nash Jazz Club and construction on the 3,200 square foot John Dawson Center for Jazz Education will be held throughout the summer. Construction is expected to conclude this fall, with The Nash hosting a Grand Opening upon completion.


