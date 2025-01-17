The Nash Announces LATE NIGHT NO COVER Thursday Jam Sessions And Happy Hour Events

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Nash has announced a dynamic expansion of its weekly calendar, adding a variety of new events that promise to delight jazz enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

With "Late Night No Cover," Thursday Jam Sessions with our namesake Lewis Nash and weekly Happy Hours, there's never been a better time to experience the magic of live jazz at The Nash.

Late Night No Cover

Andrew Walesch Trio (Fridays)

Arsen Nalbandian Trio (Saturdays)

When: Fridays and Saturdays, starting at 10 PM

Admission: Free

Kick off your weekend with The Nash's "Late Night No Cover," an exciting opportunity to enjoy top-tier jazz in an inviting lounge atmosphere. Grab a drink, relax, and let the music carry you into the night—all without a cover charge. Featuring the Andrew Walesch Trio on Fridays and the Arsen Nalbandian Trio on Saturdays, this is the perfect spot for those seeking an intimate and lively evening in the heart of downtown Phoenix.

Thursday Jam Sessions with Lewis Nash, Corcoran Holt, and Clark Gibson

When: Thursdays, starting at 7 PM

Admission: $10 adults/$5 students

Don't miss the unparalleled Thursday Jam Sessions, featuring the Corcoran Holt/Clark Gibson Trio. The evening begins with Set #1, where saxophonist Clark Gibson and bassist Corcoran Holt take the stage alongside a rotating cast of exceptional musicians. Set #2 opens the floor to local talent, offering experienced musicians the chance to join the trio for an inspiring jam session. Whether you're playing or just listening, this is an evening of jazz you'll never forget.

Thursday Happy Hour with Delphine Cortez, Joel Robin, & Friends

When: Thursdays, starting at 5 PM

Admission: Free until 6:30 PM

Happy Hour at The Nash is back and better than ever! Enjoy live jazz from Valley-favorite vocalist Delphine Cortez, pianist Joel Robin Goldenthal, and a lineup of outstanding musical guests. With no cover charge or minimum, this is the perfect way to unwind after work, connect with friends, or discover The Nash for the first time. Plus, pair your Happy Hour experience with the Thursday Instrumental Jam Session that follows for a full evening of entertainment.

