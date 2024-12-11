TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS and CROOKED SHADOWS Announced At Tempe Center for the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Bridge Initiative returns to Tempe Center for the Arts with original productions of Tiny Beautiful Things and Crooked Shadows presented in repertory this winter.

Both plays center strong female characters and use laughter and tears to explore healing. The performances run Friday, January 31st through Friday, February 7th, 2025, tickets $18-$25 (plus fees). These plays were identified and recommended by a selection committee of community volunteers and programmed by Bridge’s Producing Artistic Director Amie Bjorklund.

Tiny Beautiful Things is adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos from Cheryl Strayed’s bestselling book. When struggling writer Strayed was asked to take over the anonymous position of an advice columnist called “Sugar,” she used empathy and her personal experiences to help those seeking guidance for obstacles both large and small. The play personifies the questions and answers that “Sugar” published online from 2010-2012.

Jodie L. Weiss plays Sugar, joined onstage by Debra K. Stevens, Shelly R. Trujillo, and Jillian Walker, in a production helmed by Director Elena Conti, with Stage Manager Courtney Kenyon, Lighting Designer Aurora J. Winger, Costume Designer Richard Mickey Courtney, Understudies Erin Buvala-Benites & Amanda Noel Trombley, and other creatives TBA.

Crooked Shadows is a one-woman play, written and performed by guest artist Shawneen Rowe, in residency from New York City. Crooked Shadows offers heartfelt stories from a vibrant Italian American home. As a granddaughter pieces together the stories of her grandma to solve a family mystery, she reaches a deeper understanding of her own experiences and uncovers a legacy of silent trauma. Rowe states, “Stories are gifts we give to each other. We laugh together. We cry together. We heal together... We need to step out of the shadows.” The play is directed by Daniela Crispo, with Stage Manager MJ Beckett and other creative collaborators TBA.

Various performance times January 31-February 7, 2025, at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado, Tempe, AZ 85281. Tickets available in person at the box office, online at https://purchase.tempecenterforthearts.com/Events, or by calling 480.350.2822 - $25 general admission; $18 students/seniors/artists/educators (plus fees). 50% discount code will be announced at each performance for patrons to come back and see the other show. More info at bridgeinit.org.

Content transparency: these plays include mature language and discussions of sexual assault, child abuse, substance abuse, death, suicide, grief, and other sensitive topics related to personal struggles and trauma.

