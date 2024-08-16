THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDITION Comes to Musical Theatre of Anthem in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Musical Theatre of Anthem has announced their upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz Youth Edition.

Join Dorothy and her loyal companion Toto as they “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” through the Land of Oz, determined to reach the Emerald City, where the great and powerful Wizard of Oz will help them get home. Of course, along the way, Dorothy encounters witches (both good and bad), Munchkins, talking trees and winged monkeys. But most importantly, she befriends three unique characters: a Scarecrow with no brain, a Tin Man with no heart, and a Lion with no “nerve.” Their journey to happiness – and self-awareness – is a glowing testament to friendship, understanding and hope in a world filled with both beauty and ugliness.

The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 6-18, presents the show OCTOBER 17 – OCTOBER 20, 2024, in Anthem. The award-winning production staff includes Co-Director/Choreographer Lyndsie Clymer, Co-Director/Vocal Director Melissa Davis, Assistant Choreographer Nick Yarema, and Co-Production Stage Managers Jessica Kishbaugh and Elleia Carter.

Performances take place Thursday – Sunday at Musical Theatre of Anthem’s performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086.

