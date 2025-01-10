Spotlight: RHAPSODY & RHYTHM: THE GERSHWIN CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Herberger Theatre Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Step into the world of George and Ira Gershwin with Rhapsody & Rhythm: The Gershwin Concert Experience, a dazzling tribute produced by Gershwin Entertainment.

This unforgettable performance combines live music, storytelling, and exclusive home videos from the Gershwin family archives, offering a rare glimpse into the lives and works of America’s most iconic musical duo.

From the sweeping elegance of “Rhapsody in Blue” to the playful energy of “I Got Rhythm” and the soulful beauty of “Summertime,” this show will bring Gershwin’s most beloved works to life.

Join us at the Herberger Theater Center on January 24 & 25 for a spectacular evening celebrating Gershwin’s legacy.

? Don’t miss it! Reserve your seats now for an unforgettable journey through Gershwin’s greatest hits.

When:

Wednesday, January 24, 2025 – 7:30 PM

Thursday, January 25, 2025 – 7:30 PM

Where:

Herberger Theater Center

222 E Monroe St, Phoenix, AZ

