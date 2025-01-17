Scottsdale Jazz Festival Will Celebrate International Jazz Day and Honor Quincy Jones

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Scottsdale Jazz Festival will return on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Scottsdale Civic Center. Now in its 14th year, the Scottsdale Jazz Festival aligns with UNESCO’s International Jazz Day, this time paying a special tribute to legendary musician and producer Quincy Jones, who died in November. Organized under the visionary leadership of William “Doc” Jones, the festival continues to cement Scottsdale’s reputation as a vibrant cultural destination.

“Several years ago, at the request of the legendary Herbie Hancock, I founded the Scottsdale Jazz Festival to support UNESCO's International Jazz Day,” Jones said. “Our mission has always been clear: to unite our state around this incredible genre and celebrate its rich history and cultural significance.”

The Arizona Legislature has officially proclaimed April as Jazz Appreciation Month and recognized April 30 as International Jazz Day.

Set against the verdant backdrop of Scottsdale Civic Center, this year’s festival promises to be a spectacular celebration of jazz in all its forms. Enthusiasts will experience a dynamic lineup, featuring celebrated artists, such as Richard Elliot and Rick Braun, who will perform together as the electrifying duo RnR. Known for their signature sounds and showmanship, they are sure to deliver a thrilling experience for the audience.

Dan Pinson, a woodwind master and music educator, will also appear at the festival with his All-Star Band, featuring David Baradic, a former pianist with the Quincy Jones Orchestra, two-time Grammy-winning bassist Mel Brown and John Herrera, a Grammy-nominated producer and drummer.

“We'll perform songs from Quincy Jones and David Sanborn, one of Quincy's frequent collaborators,” Pinson said. “I hope you'll join us for a day of great music from some stellar artists!”

The stage will also welcome Carlos Rivas Y Mex-sal, featuring Luisito Rosario, and Nayo Jones of the Nayo Jones Experience, whose soulful voice and captivating presence have frequently dazzled Scottsdale audiences.

This year’s festival is the first in a groundbreaking partnership between the Scottsdale Jazz Festival and Scottsdale Arts. This collaboration is set to bring an even greater level of sophistication and excellence to the event, building on the festival’s history of success.

“For almost a decade, Scottsdale Arts and the Scottsdale Civic Center campus have hosted this important annual event,” said Dr. Gerd Wuestemann, president and CEO of Scottsdale Arts. “We are thrilled to have taken this partnership to the next level by joining forces with Doc Jones and working together to build Scottsdale Jazz Festival into a major destination event for music and jazz lovers from around the Valley, the Southwest and beyond.”

The Scottsdale Jazz Festival has become one of the most anticipated cultural events in the region, drawing a diverse audience from across Arizona, Canada and Mexico. Over the years, it has consistently sold out, with last year’s festival turning away countless attendees at the gates. The event not only showcases world-class jazz performances, but it also fulfills a key objective for the City of Scottsdale: extending the shoulder period of tourism after Spring Training.

Beyond its entertainment value, the festival has a deeply rooted commitment to community enrichment. A cornerstone of its mission is to inspire young people to learn, play and appreciate jazz. Through grassroots efforts led by Doc Jones and community supporters like jeweler Alfredo Molina and Don Fenstermaker, the Scottsdale Jazz Festival has become a symbol of cultural pride and artistic innovation.

Unlike commercially driven festivals, the Scottsdale Jazz Festival is a grassroots-organized event, fueled by passion and a desire to make jazz accessible to everyone. The festival’s history of success is a testament to its organizers' dedication and vision and the Scottsdale community's unwavering support.

Attendees will experience diverse jazz styles, from Latin and blues to New Orleans and contemporary sounds. The outdoor setting at the Scottsdale Civic Center will provide the perfect ambiance for this immersive cultural experience as the festival continues to honor the rich legacy of jazz while creating new opportunities for connection and celebration.

“Jazz is more than just music; it reflects our national identity and creativity,” Jones said. “However, its presence in our communities is dwindling, and we must act now to ensure its revival. The Scottsdale Jazz Festival has worked tirelessly to bring together musicians, educators and fans from all walks of life to honor and promote jazz in Arizona.”

