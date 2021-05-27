Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts Announces 2021–22 Season

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts will present a brand-new season filled with concerts and performances for a wide range of tastes from eclectic to traditional, from Grammy-winning artists in jazz, American roots, classical and global music to Broadway greats to expressive contemporary dance to laugh-out-loud comedy to a family series for the young and young-at-heart. Singles tickets are on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021.



Broadway returns to the Center with fresh faces and veteran talents like Lea Salonga. Indian Ink Theatre Co. premieres a new play in addition to light-hearted audience favorites and thought-provoking theatre.

Jeffrey Siegel's long-running classical concerts with commentary series returns. Additionally, the Virginia G. Piper Concert Series brings fresh perspectives on classical music with contemporary artists, such as Daniil Trifonov.

Experience the music and voices of the world from artists like Angélique Kidjo. Branford Marsalis and other talented jazz musicians join our lineup of intimate performances. Chart-topping American roots musicians like Mavis Staples take the stage, often in an unplugged format, revealing the soul of the artist.

MOMIX is one of the many contemporary dance companies taking center stage this season. With family-friendly performances like "B - The Underwater Bubble Show," families can introduce young children to the performing arts.



Below is the schedule of concerts, film screenings and performances at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts (subject to change):

Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Mavis Staples is the kind of once-in-a-generation artist whose impact on music and culture would be difficult to overstate. She's a civil rights icon, a multiple Grammy winner, a chart-topping soul/gospel/R&B pioneer with her family group The Staple Singers and a member of both the Blues Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Her most recent album "We Get By" was produced by multi-Grammy winner Ben Harper. Additionally, Staples' "I'll Be Gone" was nominated for a 2020 Grammy for Best American Roots Performance.

Talk Cinema

Tuesdays, Sept. 21, Oct. 26, Nov. 9, Dec. 7, 2021, 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Feb. 8, March 8, April 12, May 17, 2022, 7 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Filmgoers will be surprised month-to-month when films are revealed during this series. Talk Cinema offers sneak previews of films personally selected by film critic Harlan Jacobson, former editor of Film Comment magazine. His selections may include an award-winning drama, an outrageous indie comedy, a provocative documentary or the next breakout hit chosen from among new independent and foreign films from Cannes, Sundance, Toronto and other internationally ranked film festivals.

Under the Jello Mold

Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, 2 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, 2 and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, 2 p.m.

Stage 2

"Under the Jello Mold" is writer and actor Jennie Fahn's solo comedy about how she dealt with her very colorful character of a mother during what turned out to be the final act of her mother's life. Told in anecdotes, characters and song, the show has proven to be highly relatable to audiences.

Flamenco Íntimo

Fridays, Oct. 1, 8, 15, 29, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Saturdays, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 30, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Stage 2

Experience rapid-fire footwork, passionate dance, virtuosic guitar and the soul-stirring vocals emblematic of flamenco. Julia Chacón Flamenco Theatre brings together national flamenco dancers and musicians for eight unforgettable shows in the Center's intimate Stage 2 Theater on select Fridays and Saturdays in October. Both cabaret tables and theater seats will be available. To culminate this series, Chacón will perform works inspired by Spanish dance pioneers Lydia Torea, Adelino Fernandez, Laura Moya and Dini Roman on Oct. 29 and 30, 2021. These performances will be followed by a panel discussion with performers who will share their stories about these trailblazing artists and their legacy. Additionally, a Flamenco por la Familia show will be offered at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, as part of the Center's Family Series. This family-friendly performance incorporates storytelling, history and hands-on participation that all ages can enjoy.

A Decade of Madness and Mayhem

Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, 8 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Performer, actress, singer and author Sandra Bernhard is pioneer of the one-woman show. Bernhard brings a completely unique and raucous mix of cabaret, stand-up, rock 'n' roll and social commentary to the stage. She is now performing her latest show, "A Decade of Madness and Mayhem," which debuted during her annual holiday events at Joe's Pub in New York City and began touring throughout the country in 2020.

Pablo Ziegler Chamber Quartet

RADIOTANGO

Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Pablo Ziegler Chamber Quartet consists of Grammy-winning pianist, composer, and arranger Pablo Ziegler, bandoneonist Héctor Del Curto, cellist Jisoo Ok, and bassist Pedro Giraudo. Ziegler breathes fresh ideas into tango, adding influences of classical music and contemporary jazz to the genre, to the delight of audiences around the world. Together, they'll perform pieces from their latest release, "Radiotango."

Fandango at the Wall

Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, 7 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

"Fandango at the Wall" follows multi-Grammy winners Arturo O'Farrill and Kabir Sehgal as they prepare to record a live album at the U.S.-Mexico border wall. The project is inspired by the annual Fandango Fronterizo Festival, which unites people on both sides of the Tijuana-San Diego border. The film introduces the beautiful music of the region through intimate interviews and captivating concert footage.

Julia Chacón Flamenco Theatre | Flamenco por la Familia

Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, 1 p.m.

Stage 2

This event invites all ages to experience and learn the art of flamenco. Families can enjoy a 60-minute short story flamenco performance, dance lessons and art activities. Julia Chacón is the founder of Julia Chacón Flamenco Theatre and has more than 15 years of international performing and production experience. Her popular fall series Flamenco Íntimo is a returning favorite of Center patrons.

Arturo O'Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

with Special Guests Villalobos Brothers

Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 7:30 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra is led by multiple Grammy-winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill. Joining the orchestra for this special performance are the Villalobos Brothers, a string ensemble/trio originally from Veracruz, Mexico. Their original compositions and arrangements masterfully fuse and celebrate the richness of Mexican folk music with the intricate harmonies of jazz and classical music.



The program for this performance will be based on the album "Fandango at the Wall," to learn more about the collaborative album and project the Center will be screening the feature-length documentary "Fandango at the Wall" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

JJ Grey & Mofro

Supporting Act: TK & The Holy Know-Nothings

Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

The music of JJ Grey & Mofro is a deep, soulful blend of blues, rock, folk, funk, gospel, R&B and personal, Southern-inspired narratives. The north Florida sage and soul-bent swamp rocker is an unfettered, blissful performer, singing with a blue-collared spirit over the bone-deep grooves of his compositions. Affectionately dubbed "psychedelic doom boogie," TK & The Holy Know-Nothings was born out of songwriter and lead vocalist Taylor Kingman's desire to create a loose, groove-heavy bar band that never sacrifices the importance of good, honest songwriting.

An Evening with Branford Marsalis

Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Saxophonist and three-time Grammy winner Branford Marsalis is one of the most influential and revered figures in contemporary music. And his Branford Marsalis Quartet is known for its uncompromising interpretation of a kaleidoscopic range of both original compositions and jazz and popular classics. This one-night-only performance will include songs from his new album "The Secret Between The Shadow and The Soul."

Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

Alexander Malofeev, piano

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, 2 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Now 19 years old, the "Russian genius" (Corriere della Sera) Alexander Malofeev made a name for himself at an early age, winning first prize at the Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians when he was only 13 years old.

Jazz Lounge

Jan Sandwich and Trio 380

Salute to the Ladies of Song

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Stage 2

This exciting new show is filled with captivating music and fascinating stories from the lives and careers of the legendary ladies of song - Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, Judy Garland, Sarah Vaughan, Bette Midler, Julie Andrews and more. Jan Sandwich has been a professional entertainer her entire lifea??anda??has performed in hundreds of nightclubs and resorts throughout Arizona and California since 1975. Shea??has alsoa??worked with musical combinations that range from a single keyboardist to a 22-piece orchestra.

Vienna Boys Choir

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, 7 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

With more than 100 members, the Vienna Boys Choir is one of the best-known boy choirs in the world, performing everything from choral standards to the latest viral TikTok song. "[the] mix of purity and lung power, childlike simplicity and mature command of breath control and phrasing, is what this ensemble is all about..." - The Washington Post

Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

Anne Sofie Von Otter and Brooklyn Rider

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Joining forces for this unique cross-Atlantic collaboration are innovative mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie Von Otter and trailblazing string quartet Brooklyn Rider. Von Otter is a two-time Grammy-winner for best classical vocal performance. Brooklyn Rider's latest album, "Healing Modes," was nominated for a 2020 Grammy Award. The evening's program is titled "Songs of Love and Death: The Music of Franz Schubert & Rufus Wainwright."

Scottsdale Arts is proudly a commissioning partner for new works created by Rufus Wainwright for this project.

René Marie & Experiment in Truth

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, 8 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

In a span of two decades, 11 recordings and countless stage performances, jazz vocalist René Marie has cemented her reputation as not only a singer but also a composer, arranger, theatrical performer and teacher. Her hybrid style - combining elements of folk, R&B and even classical and country - is an exploration of the bright and dark corners of the human experience and an affirmation of the power of the human spirit.

Altan with Special Guests from Donegal

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, 8 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

With their exquisitely produced, award-winning recordings, ranging dynamically from the most sensitive and touching old Irish songs to hard-hitting reels and jigs, and their heartwarming, live performances, Altan have captivated audiences from Donegal to Tokyo to Seattle. In advance of the performance, the group will give a talk titled "The History of Donegal Music & Donegal Fiddle Styles."

Christmas in Hawaii

Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, 8 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Known for his fast and complex finger work, Jake Shimabukuro is a ukulele virtuoso, whose music combines elements of jazz, blues, funk, rock, bluegrass, classical, folk and flamenco. Shimabukuro has had multiple albums perform well on Billboard's Top World Music Albums chart, including 2011's "Peace Love Ukulele," which reached No. 1. An award-winning documentary about his life and music, "Jake Shimabukuro: Life on Four Strings," was released in 2012 and has since aired repeatedly on PBS.

Mariachi Sol de México® de José Hernández Presents

A Merry-Achi Christmas

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, 8 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Since 2014, Maestro José Hernández and his platinum-selling Mariachi Sol de México® have performed treasured holiday classics and favorites from the mariachi songbook at the Center. "A Merry-Achi Christmas" includes a blend of Christmas standards, pop and Broadway tunes to name a few. Additionally, Hernández's organic, irreverent renditions will be on full display.



Keyboard Conversations®i?? With Jeffrey Siegel

The Glorious Music of Chopin

Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

From the heroic polonaise and dreamy nocturnes to the famous Fantasy Impromptu and virtuoso études, audiences are invited to lose themselves in Chopin. While many classical series offer verbal insights into classical music, "Keyboard Conversations®" is different. Every program includes uninterrupted, full-length performances of the scores Siegel discusses. He was among the first to combine commentary with classical music, starting nearly 50 years ago in Chicago. New listeners discover an informal, entertaining and instantly accessible introduction to the vast repertoire of the piano and to classical music in general. Seasoned music lovers discover an enriched, more focused listening experience.

Assisted Living: The Musical® THE HOME...for the Holidays

Thursday, Dec. 16 - Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, 2 and 5 p.m.

Stage 2

The hilarious comedy team of Rick Compton and Betsy Bennett are off their walkers once again in "Assisted Living: The Musical® THE HOME...for the Holidays," the hysterical holiday sequel to the runaway hit "Assisted Living: The Musical®" about the nursing home and beyond. Christmas and retirement will never be the same!

Taiko Extravaganza: Flower of Life

Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Ken Koshio brings together a diverse fusion of musicians and artistic groups combined with Japanese Taiko drumming. The theme of this year's show is "Flower of Life." It's one of the basic sacred geometry shapes and it symbolizes the cycle of creation and reminds us of the unity of everything: we're all built from the same origin. This show will feature a variety of expressions, dynamics of fusion beats, music, dance and vibrations for all generations.

Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

Jiji, guitar, with Danbi Um, violin

Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, 8 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Korean guitarist Jiji is an adventurous artist on both acoustic and electric guitar. Jiji performs an extensive range of music, from traditional to contemporary classical. Her impeccable musicianship combined with compelling stage presence and fascinating repertoire earned the First Prize at the 2016 Concert Artists Guild International competition. Violinist Danbi Um, a Menuhin International Violin Competition Silver Medalist, captivates audiences with her virtuosity, individual sound and interpretive sensitivity. Um was a recent top prizewinner of the Naumburg International Violin Competition.



Keyboard Conversations®i?? With Jeffrey Siegel

Fantastic Fantasies

Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Prepare to be spellbound by some of Bach's greatest pieces, including the highly dramatic C Minor Partita, the exhilarating Italian concerto, and the beloved Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring. While many classical series offer verbal insights into classical music, "Keyboard Conversations®" is different. Every program includes uninterrupted, full-length performances of the scores Siegel discusses. He was among the first to combine commentary with classical music, starting nearly 50 years ago in Chicago. New listeners discover an informal, entertaining and instantly accessible introduction to the vast repertoire of the piano and to classical music in general. Seasoned music lovers discover an enriched, more focused listening experience.

Ashwini Ramaswamy: 'Let the Crows Come'

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, 8 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Evoking a ritual of Hinduism, "Let the Crows Come" uses the metaphor of crows as messengers for the living and guides for the departed. This dance for three features an original score by Prema Ramamurthy, Jace Clayton and Brent Arnold. The score will be played live by a hybrid musical ensemble of Carnatic classical, western classical and electronic musicians seated on stage with the dancers. "Let the Crows Come" evolved from a simple idea; when a DJ remixes a song, they maintain its essence while changing its trajectory. To Ramaswamy, this mutation is reminiscent of being a second-generation immigrant - a person that has been culturally remixed to fit into multiple places at once. Ramaswamy is an independent choreographer and choreographic associate with Ragamala Dance Company, whose work references ancient myths and ritualistic practices, global literature and poetry. Deepen your experience of the work with a virtual engagement opportunity led by Ramaswamy in advance of the show (details forthcoming).

Cyrille Aimée, Adonis Rose & New Orleans Jazz Orchestra's NOJO7

Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Grammy-winning New Orleans Jazz Orchestra (NOJO) is led by artistic director Adonis Rose. The 18-piece ensemble has an ever-increasing repertoire that exemplifies the influence of jazz as the grandfather of modern American music. The acclaimed vocalist and Grammy-nominated artist Cyrille Aimée joins NOJO on stage. Her recent album with longtime collaborator Michael Valeanu, "I'll Be Seeing You," was released on April 4, 2021, exclusively on Patreon.

Seth Rudetsky Concert Series

Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, 8 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Eva Noblezada originated the lead role of Eurydice in "Hadestown" on Broadway, receiving a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. Additionally, "Hadestown" won the 2020 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Noblezada starred in the revival of "Miss Saigon," receiving a Tony nomination and played Eponine in the West End revival of "Les Misérables." Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's "On Broadway" and the host of "Seth Speaks" on Sirius/XM Stars. Rudetsky has also worked as musical director/pianist for many theatre productions.

Arizona Opera Education Presents | 'Cinderella': A Classic Fairytale Opera

Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, 1 p.m.

Stage 2

Audiences will be transported to the magical world of "Cinderella" through this 40-minute adaptation designed for Pre-K to 6th grade students. With colorful characters and melodies, this classic fairy-tale story will teach young people the morals of kindness toward all, forgiving others and never letting a bad thing ruin your heart.

Joan Osborne | The Weepies

Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Multi-platinum-selling recording artist and seven-time Grammy nominee Joan Osborne is joining forces with singer-songwriters Deb Talan and Steve Tannen of The Weepies for an intimate evening of music. Osborne's 10th studio album, "Trouble and Strife," was released in 2020. "Trouble and Strife" is a deeply engaging collection of new original songs and is her response to "the crazy, chaotic times we're living in," Osborne said. While the indie folk-pop band The Weepies rarely tour, they have sold more than 1.5 million records.

Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

Aizuri Quartet

Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Through its engaging and thought-provoking programs, branded by The New York Times as "genuinely exciting" and "imaginative," Aizuri Quartet has garnered critical acclaim for its flawless performances of the great masterpieces of the past. In 2018, the quartet's album "Blueprinting" received a Grammy nomination.

Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, 8 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Over the course of a 14-year run in Las Vegas, Rita Rudner has become one of Las Vegas's longest-running solo comedy performances. She is known for her epigrammatic one-liners.

Jesse Cook

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

An accomplished guitarist, producer and filmmaker, Jesse Cook and his extraordinary band deliver a unique brand of rhythm and rhumba. Cook composed his first album, "Tempest," more than 25 years ago, creating a musical legacy of thousands of concerts, 2 million albums sold, and five PBS specials that continues today with the Tempest II Tour.

L.A. Theatre Works

Lucy Loves Desi-A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, 8 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

L.A. Theatre Works brings its unique radio-style production of "Lucy Loves Desi-A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom" to the Center. "Lucy Loves Desi" tells the tale of how the pioneering TV sitcom came to be with as much heart and humor as an episode of "I Love Lucy" itself. Playwright Gregg Oppenheimer - son of "I Love Lucy" creator Jess Oppenheimer - spins the hilarious true story behind America's beloved TV comedy.

Hitting New Heights

Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz

Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, 8 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

The Broadway stars of "Hamilton" and "In the Heights" join voices to celebrate Broadway's hottest composers, from Stephen Schwartz to Lin-Manuel Miranda. Mandy Gonzalez turned author with her debut novel, "Fearless." Javier Muñoz recently joined the cast of "Eureka!," an upcoming Disney Junior animated series. Additionally, he was recently heard on "Romeo y Julieta" - a new bilingual podcast - as Paris.



Keyboard Conversations®i?? With Jeffrey Siegel

My Favorite Brahms

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Jeffrey Siegel explores fiery rhapsodies, lively capriccios, charming waltzes, and deeply moving intermezzos by the German composer. While many classical series offer verbal insights into classical music, "Keyboard Conversations®" is different. Every program includes uninterrupted, full-length performances of the scores Siegel discusses. He was among the first to combine commentary with classical music, starting nearly 50 years ago in Chicago. New listeners discover an informal, entertaining and instantly accessible introduction to the vast repertoire of the piano and to classical music in general. Seasoned music lovers discover an enriched, more focused listening experience.

Small Island Big Song

Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, 8 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Small Island Big Song is a collaborative multi-platform project uniting indigenous musicians across the Pacific and Indian Oceans through song in the face of climate change and cultural loss. Eight profile musicians across the oceans unite on stage, supported by multimedia projection shot over three years across 16 island nations. In advance of the performance, artists will participate in a panel discussion titled "Climate Change, Our Response as Artists."



Seth Rudetsky Concert Series

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, 8 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Jeremy Jordan, a film, television, cabaret, and Broadway star has earned the Theater World Award for "Bonnie and Clyde." Jordan received a Tony nomination for his role in "Newsies" and Grammy nomination for the "Newsies" cast album. He is widely known for his role on the CW drama "Supergirl." Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's "On Broadway" and the host of "Seth Speaks" on Sirius/XM Stars. Rudetsky has also worked as musical director/pianist for many theatre productions.

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, 8 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

In a cultural landscape filled with endless pundits and talking heads, Fran Lebowitz stands out as one of our most insightful social commentators. By turns ironic, facetious, deadpan, sarcastic, wry, wisecracking and waggish, Lebowitz's prose is wickedly entertaining.

'Bedtime Stories' | performance-collective URLAND, Thomas Dudkiewicz

Thursday, February 24, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 25, 2022, 6 and 9 p.m.

Saturday, February 26, 2022, 6 and 9 p.m.

Sunday, February 27, 2022, 3 and 6 p.m.

Stage 2

"Bedtime Stories" is a coming-of-age, live radio-play in theatre that explores the ancient forces behind the narrative. An homage to the imagination, technology, and the struggles of life itself, it tells the story of a young girl descended from gifted storytellers.

Scottsdale Chorus

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, 3 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

The incomparable Scottsdale Chorus blends four-part, barbershop-style harmony with innovative choreography and glittering costumes for a journey from the swing era to modern a cappella. With more than 100 members, from teenagers to octogenarians, Scottsdale Chorus represents Arizonans from a variety of backgrounds and lifestyles.

Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

Basel Chamber Orchestra | Ian Bostridge, Tenor | Felix Klieser, French Horn

Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

The joyfully collaborative Basel Chamber Orchestra joins with tenor Ian Bostridge and Felix Klieser, French horn, for this innovative program including Britten's Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings. Bostridge is well-known for his interpretations of Britten and was a key soloist in the 2013 Britten anniversary celebrations with the London Philharmonic Orchestra. Klieser has been awarded the ECHO Klassik prize for best young artist and the Leonard Bernstein Award at the Schleswig-Holstein Musik Festival.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: 'Songs We Love'

Sunday, March 6, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Jazz at Lincoln Center presents up-and-coming musicians ina??"Songs We Love," an entertaining and engaging program that will lift you to a higher place and inspire confidence in the future of jazz.

Voctave

Wednesday March 9, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

A cappella sensation Voctave has had more than 150 million online views of their videos, and their latest album, "The Corner of Broadway & Main Street Vol. 2," debuted at No. 3 on the iTunes charts. Hailing from Central Florida, the 11 members of Voctave have performed across the globe and appear on countless recordings.



MOMIX

40th Anniversary - VIVA MOMIX

Friday, March 11, 2022, 8 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Known internationally for presenting work of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty, MOMIX is a company of dancer-illusionists under the direction of Moses Pendleton. MOMIX has been celebrated for its ability to conjure up a world of surrealistic images, using props, light, shadow, humor and the human body. The program, called "VIVA MOMIX," celebrates the most memorable works from the last 40 years. Interested audience members can stay after the performance for an up-close and personal post-show talk back with company dancers.

Broadway Perspectives 2022: Women of Broadway

Saturday, March 12, 2022, 8 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

"Broadway Perspectives 2022: Women of Broadway" presents four of Broadway's finest female vocalists celebrate the roles and musical selections that underscore the leading lady's influence on The Great Bright Way. Produced and hosted by New York casting director Stephen DeAngelis.

Cactus Flower Story Hour

With AJ Odneal and Jillian Bessett

Friday, March 18, 2022, 11 a.m.

Saturday, March 19, 2022, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 20, 2022, 1 p.m.

Stage 2

Local singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalists AJ Odneal and Jillian Bissett invite an all-ages audience to join them for an interactive musical story hour, where children will have the chance to be part of the story creation with instruments, a looping system and the show's two favorite tour guides. Explorers between the ages of 3 and 7 (however, all generations are welcome) can travel past the moon without even leaving the theater.

B-The Underwater Bubble Show

Saturday, March 19, 2022, 7 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

A modern fairy-tale for all ages, "B-The Underwater Bubble Show" blends drama, mime, dance, puppetry, juggling, contortionism, sand art and magic with the amazing beauty of soap bubbles for a visual spectacle. Inspired by Cirque du Soleil, "B" utilizes the laser technology, soap bubble tornadoes, theatrical fog, optical illusions and many other surprises. This is an evening-length performance: 45 minutes, a brief intermission, 55 minutes.

Get Happy! Michael Feinstein celebrates the Judy Garland Centennial

Sunday, March 20, 2022, 3 and 7 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Legendary performer Michael Feinstein salutes the great Judy Garland and celebrates her 100th birthday. Executive produced by Liza Minelli, audiences are invited to join a nostalgic and spectacular musical exploration of Garland's illustrious career.

Keyboard Conversations®i?? With Jeffrey Siegel

Evocative Visions

Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Be transported with "Evocative Visions" as Jeffrey Seigel explores visually inspired masterpieces by Rachmaninoff, Liszt, Debussy and Mendelssohn. While many classical series offer verbal insights into classical music, "Keyboard Conversations®" is different. Every program includes uninterrupted, full-length performances of the scores Siegel discusses. He was among the first to combine commentary with classical music, starting nearly 50 years ago in Chicago. New listeners discover an informal, entertaining and instantly accessible introduction to the vast repertoire of the piano and to classical music in general. Seasoned music lovers discover an enriched, more focused listening experience.

Dorrance Dance

Friday, March 25, 2022, 8 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Originally a site-specific work that explored the unique acoustics of New York City's St. Mark's Church through the myriad sounds and textured created by the performer' feet, "SOUNDspace" has been adapted and continues to explore what is most beautiful and exceptional about tap dancing - movement as music. Founded in 2011 by MacArthur Fellow and artistic director Michelle Dorrance, Dorrance Dance aims to honor tap dance's uniquely beautiful history in a new and compelling context, not by stripping the form of its tradition, but by pushing it rhythmically, aesthetically and conceptually.Attendees can take part in a virtual talk with company members in advance of the performance for an insightful conversation on the work to be performed and dancer's experiences. Additionally, limited seating available for a 60-minute student matinee performance on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11 a.m.

Bessie, Billie, & Nina: Pioneering Women of Jazz

Saturday, March 26, 2022, 8 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

"Bessie, Billie, & Nina: Pioneering Women in Jazz" features three dynamic vocalists, backed by an all-female band, as they celebrate the enduring legacies of Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday and Nina Simone with performances of classic songs by these iconic women. Bessie, Billie, & Nina will entertain, inspire, and empower audiences during this pivotal time in our own history.

Angélique Kidjo: Remain in Light

Sunday, April 3, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

More than 40 years after the landmark Talking Heads album "Remain in Light," Angélique Kidjo gives new life to the original while further illustrating the majestic roots that keep this album in many top 10 playlists to this day. A creative force with a striking voice and stage presence, Kidjo has cross-pollinated the West African traditions of her childhood in Benin with elements of American R&B, funk and jazz.

The Other Mozart

Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 7, 2022, 2 and 7 p.m.

Friday, April 8, 2022, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 9, 2022, 2 and 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 10, 2022, 2 and 6 p.m.

Stage 2

"The Other Mozart" is an award-winning play written and performed by Sylvia Milo. The play tells the true and mostly forgotten story of Nannerl Mozart, the sister of Amadeus. A prodigy, keyboard virtuoso and composer, Nannerl performed throughout Europe with her brother to equal acclaim, but her work and her story faded away, lost to history.

Saturday, April 9, 2022, 8 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Independent Music Award-winner and veteran of the Broadway stage, Shoshana Bean recently starred as Jenna in "Waitress." Her latest release, "SPECTRUM," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Jazz charts.

Marca??Cohna??

Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

After winning a Grammy for his soulful ballad "Walking in Memphis,"a??Marca??Cohna??solidified his place as one of this generation's most compelling singer-songwriters. Cohn combines the precision of a brilliant tunesmith with the passion of a great soul man. His music is grounded in the richness of American rhythm and blues, soul and gospel, and his lyrics flow from a deft storyteller's pen.

Indian Ink Theatre Company

Paradise or The Impermanence of Ice Cream

Saturday, April 23, 2022, 8 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Take a wild ride to paradise with Indian Ink Theatre Company's powerful new play abouta??impermanence - of life, love ... and icea??cream! Infused witha??serious laughter,a??exquisitea??puppetry and inspired sound design, "Paradise or The Impermanence of Ice Cream" isa??guaranteed to blow your mind and melt your heart. Indian Ink Theatre Company has won two Edinburgh Fringe First Awards.

Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

Daniil Trifonov, piano

Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Grammy-winning Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov has made a spectacular ascent of the classical music world, as a solo artist, champion of the concerto repertoire, chamber and vocal collaborator, and composer. He was also named Musical America's Artist of the Year for 2019.

a??

Keb' Mo'

Thursday, April 28, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Over the past two decades, Keb' Mo' has cultivated a reputation as a modern master of American roots music through the understated excellence of his live and studio performances, proving he is a musical force that defies typical genre labels. In 2019, his album "Oklahoma" won a Grammy for Best Americana Album, making this his 5th Grammy win. "Oklahoma" features cameos from Taj Mahal to Rosanne Cash to Keb' Mo's wife, Robbie Brooks Moore, to name a few. This album pushes his boundaries even further witha??brand-new songs addressing topics such as immigration,a??depression, female empowermenta??and more.

Balloonacy

Friday, April 29, 2022, 11 a.m.

Saturday, April 30, 2022, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 1, 2022, 1 p.m.

Stage 2

"Balloonacy," performed by Ricky Araiza and directed by Jose Casas, is a tender, uplifting, laugh-out-loud comedy show. This family-friendly play explores the power of friendship and shows how, with a little imagination and acceptance, companionship is everywhere. This 50-minute play is non-verbal and recommended for ages 5-8. This performance is in collaboration with Teatro Bravo.

Thursday, May 5, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Possessing a powerful voice and perfect pitch, Lea Salonga is a performer best known for her Tony-winning role in "Miss Saigon." She has performed in sold-out concerts throughout the world, from the Sydney Opera House to Carnegie Hall, and is recognized as a "Disney Legend" for voicing the animated Princess Jasmine and Fa Mulan.

Yotam Ottolenghi

Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

For award-winning chef, writer and restaurateur Yotam Ottolenghi, food is about more than what we eat. Last October, Yotam Ottolenghi published his newest book (co-written with longtime colleague Ixta Belfrage): "Ottolenghi Flavor."

Vijay Iyer Sextet

Saturday, May 21, 2022, 8 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Jazz composer-pianist Vijay Iyer has carved out a unique path as an influential, prolific, shape-shifting presence in modern music. A musical innovator, an active collaborator and a member of multiple artistic communities, Iyer continues to reimagine the role of the musician in the 21st century. Iyer was voted DownBeat Magazine's Artist of the Year four times between 2012 and 2018 and Artist of the Year in the 2017 Jazz Times polls from both critics and readers.

Dizzy Gillespie All-Stars featuring Paquito D'Rivera

Thursday, May 26, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Dizzy Gillespie All-Stars perform as an ensemble of six to eight musicians, and the program material is based on the music of the 1940s and '50s. This includes tunes like "A Night In Tunisia," "Con Alma," "Groovin' High" and many others. A 14-time Grammy-award winning artist Paquito D'Rivera is celebrated both for his artistry in Latin jazz and his achievements as a classical composer.

