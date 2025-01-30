Scottsdale Arts Shows Collaborative Exhibition In Center Space

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, a department of the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts, is now showing the exhibition “There is No Planet B,” featuring works by Arizona-based members of ecoartspace that speak to an equitable future for humans and the more-than-human world.

“There is No Planet B” is a collaborative exhibition between Scottsdale Arts and ecoartspace, which has served as a platform for artists addressing environmental issues since 1999. In 2020, the organization transitioned to a membership model and has since welcomed more than 2,000 members from 29 countries. Members include artists, scientists, arts professionals, students, advocates, galleries and institutions, all sharing resources and supporting each other's work.

“This is a non-competitive, collaborative environment, where members can imagine and make a real healthy, resilient future,” said Patricia Watts, founder of ecoartspace.

Included in this exhibition, which opened Jan. 17, is a selection of Arizona-based artists, who support various forms of equitable environmental practice. These artists work in a wide range of mediums, including photography, drawings, paintings, sculpture and installations.

Watts attributes early artists, such as Ana Mendieta, Agnes Denes and Judy Chicago, as well as lesser-known ecological artists Betsy Damon, Aviva Rahmani and Helene Aylon, as inspiration for their work in, with, for and about nature in the 1970s and beyond.

“Understanding and honoring our interdependence as humans with the non-human world is essential for our survival,” Watts said. “Equitable change is the key to achieving the ecoconsciousness needed to address extreme climate. There is no Planet B.”

Visitors can see “There is No Planet B” in the Center Space gallery from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays through April 27, 2025. The center is closed on Mondays. For more information, visit ScottsdaleArtsLearning.org/exhibitions.

