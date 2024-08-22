Scottsdale Arts' 2024–25 Season Takes Off With September And October Events, Exhibitions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With multiple new art exhibitions, a full lineup of concerts, creative workshops and much more, Scottsdale Arts offers a calendar of events through September and October.

Rosanne Cash, Ben Folds, Andy Grammer, Kelli O'Hara, Herb Alpert & Lani Hall and TUSK, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, will all perform live at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts while Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) welcomes patrons to its new exhibitions with a Fall Opening Celebration on Sept. 20.

Scottsdale Arts ONE Members receive special benefits, including unlimited free admission to SMoCA and discounts on select events.

The following is a list of events and exhibitions from Scottsdale Arts, a nonprofit organization comprising Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, SMoCA, Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence, and Civic Center LIVE. Visit ScottsdaleArts.org for information.

PERFORMANCES AND EVENTS

Glow Up @SMoCA: Sound Bath

Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, 7 p.m.

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Tickets: $25

Refresh your aura with a cozy and relaxing sound bath experience in SMoCA.

Sippin' Series: Empress Gin Garden Party

Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, 7 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets: $50

Indulge in a delightful array of specialty cocktails, showcasing Empress Gin, at the limited summer edition of the Sippin' Series.

Ben Folds

Paper Airplane Request Tour with Special Guest Lindsey Kraft

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $66

Known for comedic and bittersweet tunes, engaging anecdotes and dexterous improvisation, Ben Folds will take song requests sent from the audience via paper airplanes.

Fall Opening Celebration

Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, 7 p.m.

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Free with RSVP

View SMoCA's newest exhibitions while enjoying music by Miss Mixx in her Desert Disco Boxx, drinks from a cash bar and light bites by a local food truck.

TUSK: The Classic Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, 8 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $35

TUSK recreates the music of Fleetwood Mac to perfection with note-for-note renditions of the band's iconic hits like “Dreams,” “Rhiannon” and “Go Your Own Way.”

Workshop with Cut+Paste Phoenix

Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, 4:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Civic Center Library

Free; first come, first served

Airi and Riho Katsuta of Cut+Paste Phoenix will lead a tour the “Stick Together” collage exhibition they co-curated with Scottsdale Public Art and then lead a creative hands-on workshop.

After Hours: Scottsdale Arts Staff Show Opening Reception

Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, 4 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Free

Visit with the creative minds behind Scottsdale Arts' performances, exhibitions, public art management and arts education efforts at this exhibition featuring their artistic work.

Brains and Beauty Exhibition Tour with Neuroaesthetics Expert Anjan Chatterjee

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, 7 p.m.

SMoCA

Free; RSVP required

Delve into an area of science that is all about art (or is it an area of art that is all about science?) with the director of the Penn Center for Neuroaesthetics.

Flamenco Íntimo

Fridays and Saturdays throughout October 2024, 8 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $37.25

Flamenco artists perform unforgettable dance and music, drawing on tradition and improvisation with beautiful costumes, undulating arms, fiery footwork, intricate Spanish guitar and soul-stirring vocals.

ariZoni Theatre Arts Awards of Excellence Youth Ceremony

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, 5:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $20.50

The ariZoni Theatre Awards are dedicated to recognizing excellence in theatrical performances, as well as individuals who produce exceptional work in all aspects of theater.

ariZoni Theatre Arts Awards of Excellence Adult Ceremony

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, 8 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $20.50

The ariZoni Theatre Awards are dedicated to recognizing excellence in theatrical performances, as well as individuals who produce exceptional work in all aspects of theater.

Janet Towbin: Meditative Mindscapes Opening Reception

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, 4:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Civic Center Library

Free

Meet artist Janet Towbin and celebrate the opening of her new exhibition “Meditative Mindscapes.”

Glow Up @SMoCA: Gentle Yoga

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, 7 p.m.

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Tickets: $25

Go with the flow and relax in this gentle yoga class inside one of SMoCA's exhibitions.

Herb Alpert & Lani Hall

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $52

Trumpetist Herb Alpert and vocalist Lani Hall lead an eclectic evening of American standards and Brazilian jazz, including stories about the power couple's lives, A&M Records and the legendary artists they've collaborated with over the past 50 years.

Public Art Walking Tour

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, 4:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Civic Center Library

Free; first come, first served

Explore Robert Indiana's “LOVE” sculpture and Scottsdale Public Art's “Stick Together” exhibition during this one-hour walking tour.

ArtRx: The Mind-Body Connection Opening Reception

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, 6 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Free

Join Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation and the artists of “ArtRx: The Mind-Body Connection” for an exhibition reception.

Andy Grammer – Greater Than: A One Man Show

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, 8 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $48

Emmy winner and multiplatinum artist Andy Grammer stops by with an all-new, one-man show, featuring songs, poetry and stories.

The Seth Rudetsky Concert Series starring Kelli O'Hara with Seth Rudetsky as music director & host

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, 8 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $65

Kelli O'Hara, star of stage and screen, has established herself as one of Broadway's greatest leading ladies with performances in “The King and I” and “Kiss Me, Kate.”

Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra

Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, 4 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $15

Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra, founded in 2023, uplifts the community with high-caliber live concerts, embodying musical excellence, kindness and respect.

Rosanne Cash

Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $62

“One of the most ambitious and literary songwriters of her generation” (Rolling Stone), Rosanne Cash's poignant and distinctive vocals turn every song into a revelatory tale.

Mystery in the Museum @SMoCA

Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, 6:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Tickets $50 (per couple), $30 (single)

Bring a friend or assemble a team, then put on your detective caps to decipher cryptic clues at this night of art, intrigue and fun.

LOOKING AHEAD

Dreamy Draw Music Festival

Friday, Nov. 1 and 2, 2024, 1 p.m.

Scottsdale Civic Center

Tickets start at $75 per day or $135 for both days

Dreamy Draw Music Festival features two days of Americana and country music from Mt. Joy, Flatland Cavalry, Charles Wesley Godwin, Shakey Graves, Paul Cauthen, Shane Smith and the Saints, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway and Josiah and the Bonnevilles.

Canal Convergence

Friday, Nov. 8, through Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, evenings

Scottsdale Waterfront

Free

Scottsdale Arts' Canal Convergence will explore both literal and metaphorical reflections with large-scale, light-based public artworks, live music and dance performances, creative workshops, educational tours and activities, food trucks, a mini film festival and a beer and wine garden.

Exploding Native Inevitable Celebration

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, 6 p.m.

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Free with RSVP

Co-curators Brad Kahlhamer and Dan Mills introduce a night of programming that includes performances, videos and poetry.

Arizona Concours d'Elegance

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, 7 a.m. dawn patrol, 9 a.m. general admission

Scottsdale Civic Center

Tickets: $90

The Arizona Concours d'Elegance presents some of the world's most superb examples of the art of coachbuilding and automotive engineering, shown in the luxury atmosphere of a stylish garden party.

EXHIBITIONS

SMoCA _____ space and Courtyard Installations

Sept. 21, 2024, through Feb. 23, 2025

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Free

Phoenix-based artist Shomit Barua's “Entrainment 718” explores spatial and temporal perception through video and sound techniques in the _____ space (blank space). Admission is free to this exhibition and Barua's sound installation “Hyperwilding,” located in SMoCA's courtyard.

Exploding Native Inevitable

Aug. 10, 2024, through Jan. 5, 2025

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Admission: $7 to $12

“Exploding Native Inevitable” features the work of contemporary Indigenous artists, accompanied by a program of dance, film, music, performance, readings, storytelling and video.

poetics of dissonance

Aug. 10, 2024, through March 23, 2025

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Admission: $7 to $12

Situated on the cusp of another pivotal election, “poetics of dissonance” presents 18 artists from the SMoCA collection whose work navigates the tumultuous landscape of socio-political discourse.

Brains and Beauty: At the Intersections of Art and Neuroscience

Aug. 17, 2024, through Jan. 19, 2025

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Admission: $7 to $12

Visually explore neuroaesthetics, the new and rapidly expanding field of research that combines neuroscience and psychology to study the neural processes of aesthetic experience.

Cybele Lyle: Floating Seeds Make Deep Forms

Aug. 24, 2024, through Jan. 19, 2025

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Admission: $7 to $12

“Floating Seeds Make Deep Forms” is a site-specific installation that responds to deserts in the North American Southwest as non-places — liminal expanses for ambiguity within a regenerative ecosystem.

Stick Together

July 12 through Sept. 23, 2024

Scottsdale Civic Center Library

Admission: free

This juried group exhibition of collage artworks shows the ingenious minds of artists who are sticking unusual elements together to bring a cohesive voice to the viewer.

Meditative Mindscapes

Oct. 7 through Dec. 31, 2024

Scottsdale Civic Center Library

Admission: Free

Paradise Valley artist Janet Towbin's intricate drawings and prints are tangible evidence of creative meditations.

Visions '24

May 10 through Sept. 22, 2024

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Admission: Free

Visions is a year-long invitational visual arts program that has been provided to Valley teens for 25 years. In collaboration with six high schools, students attended monthly workshops conducted by professional artists, toured universities, and connected with exhibitions offered by SMoCA.

ArtRx: The Mind-Body Connection

Oct. 17, 2024, through Jan. 5, 2025

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Admission: Free

“ArtRx: The Mind-Body Connection” explores the healing qualities of arts engagement through music, visual art, poetry, dance and architecture.

After Hours: Scottsdale Arts Staff Show

Sept. 27, 2024, through March 3, 2025

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Admission: Free

See the creative inspiration behind the work at Scottsdale Arts with original works by the creative minds behind the nonprofit organization's performances, exhibitions, public art management and arts education efforts.

Scottsdale Public Art Permanent Collection

Ongoing

Various locations throughout Scottsdale

Admission: free

More than 150 artworks, many of them large-scale sculptures, can be found throughout the city at parks, in public facilities and along the streets. See the map at ScottsdalePublicArt.org for locations.

For more information about the events, and to order tickets, visit ScottsdaleArts.org.

SCOTTSDALE ARTS

Through its dynamic partnership with the city of Scottsdale, the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts creates diverse, inspired arts experiences and outreach opportunities for the community while fostering active engagement with the arts among individuals, businesses, educational institutions and government agencies. Since its founding in 1987, Scottsdale Arts has grown into a regionally and nationally significant, multidisciplinary arts organization, offering an exceptional variety of programs for both residents and visitors through Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence and Civic Center LIVE.

