SYNCOPATED LADIES Tap Into Chandler Center For The Arts This February

The Chandler Center for the Arts will welcome the internationally acclaimed tap dance sensation, SYNCOPATED LADIES, on Wednesday, February 21, 2025, at 7:30 PM.

Known for their dynamic choreography, infectious energy, and boundary-pushing artistry, this all-female tap band has dazzled audiences worldwide and is now set to deliver an unforgettable evening in Chandler.

Created by Emmy Award-nominated choreographer Chloé Arnold, SYNCOPATED LADIES has earned global recognition for their electrifying routines and viral performances that blend tap dance with hip-hop, pop, and R&B. The group has appeared on major platforms like "So You Think You Can Dance," "Good Morning America," and Beyoncé's #BeyGOOD campaign. With their empowering message and groundbreaking talent, Syncopated Ladies are redefining what it means to be a tap dancer in the modern era.

This performance promises to be a celebration of rhythm, sisterhood, and the power of dance. Whether you're a longtime tap enthusiast or new to the art form, Syncopated Ladies will leave you inspired and uplifted.

Tickets for this one-night-only performance are priced at $24, $34, $44, $54, with a special youth ticket available for just $15. Tickets are available now by visiting the Chandler Center for the Arts website at chandlercenter.org or by calling the box office at 480-782-2680.

