SUGAR SKULL! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure to Launch 2026 Tour

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SUGAR SKULL! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure is a touring bilingual/bicultural musical for young audiences and families that uses traditional regional music and dance from Mexico to tell the story of twelve-year-old Vita Flores. The production will go on the road from September 13 to November 12 stopping in Phoenix, AZ; San Diego, CA; Kingston, NY and more!

Vita thinks her family has gone loco planning a celebration for deceased loved ones. Why throw a party for the dead? But when a spirited candy skeleton suddenly springs to life, Vita finds herself on a magical, musical journey to unravel the true meaning of Día de Muertos. Meet Sugar Skull, a charismatic skeleton with a secret or two. With her skeletal new friend, Vita dances with ancient ancestors, sings with a sorrowful sorceress, escapes the trickster Chaneques, and even meets the famous Catrina Calavera. But can this clever youth gather the missing pieces needed for her family ofrenda before it's too late?

Developed by Rhythm of the Arts, Gregory Jafari Van Acker, Sinuhé Padilla, and Elena Aráoz, with Mexico Beyond Mariachi, SUGAR SKULL! is a joyous, heartfelt adventure that delves into the rich, tuneful traditions of Día de Muertos. Featuring a company of gifted actors and dancers, this colorful stage production is the perfect fall entertainment for youth and family audiences alike.

This year, the returning full cast includes Valeria Aceves as Sugar Skull, Yuliana Sleme as Vita Flores, Brenda Flores as Mamá/Abuela, Felicia B. Avalos as Marigold/La Bruja and Christopher Cortez as Ancestor/Chaneque.

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