STOMP Makes Its Chandler Debut At Chandler Center For The Arts In February

The global percussion phenomenon STOMP is bringing its electrifying performance to Chandler Center for the Arts for the very first time, with three must-see shows on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 3:00 PM and 7:30 PM.

Tickets start at $48, offering audiences a unique chance to witness this high-energy experience in Chandler.

STOMP, the international sensation, has been thrilling audiences around the world with its innovative blend of movement, percussive music, and visual comedy. Everyday objects like trash cans, brooms, and matchboxes become instruments in a spectacular display of rhythm and artistry.

Making its debut at Chandler Center for the Arts, STOMP invites audiences into a world of creative soundscapes and pulsating beats that have captivated fans in over 50 countries. Whether it's your first time or your tenth, the show's infectious energy and boundless creativity promise an exhilarating journey through sound and movement that audiences will not soon forget.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting the Chandler Center for the Arts website at chandlercenter.org or calling the box office at 480-782-2680.

