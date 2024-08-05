STAGES OF IMAGINATION Exhibition Explores the Work of David Korins At Mini Time Machine Museum Of Miniatures

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On September 20, 2024 at 5:30 pm, The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures in Tucson, William Russo Executive Director, will celebrate the opening of a world premiere exhibition, "STAGES OF IMAGINATION: The Iconic Broadway Designs of David Korins"

The exhibition runs from September 20 2024 to May 31, 2025 and invites visitors on an immersive journey into the visionary world of Emmy award-winning, four-time Tony Award-nominated designer David Korins.

Korins, best known for his creations of the smash-hit musical Hamilton will be the guest of honor at a VIP Premiere Opening for donors and members of The Mini Time Machine. The Premiere Opening will comprise of two showings, beginning at 5:30 and 6:30, with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, a preview conversation with David Korins about the pieces on display and a dessert reception. Tickets for the Sept 20 VIP Premiere Opening are $50 for non-members/$35 for members. Membership starts at $50. Tickets are limited.

STAGES OF IMAGINATION will open to the general public on September 21 and will run through the year concluding in May 2025. The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures is located at 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive. Museum hours are Tuesday - Sunday 9 am - 4 pm.

Tickets to STAGES OF IMAGINATION go on sale August 20 at 10 am at theminitimemachine.org or by calling (520) 881-0606.

Admission includes a reserved timed entry for visitors to view the exclusive exhibition as well as admission to the museum's regular collection.

“STAGES OF IMAGINATION: The Iconic Broadway Designs of David Korins” goes from process to performance, exploring the collaborations that led to hit productions: Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Beetlejuice, Here Lies Love, and The Who's Tommy. Through intricate scale models, real-life recreations, and exclusive interviews with many of Korins' world-class collaborators, we will discover how Korins transforms the pages of scripts into spellbinding Broadway spectacles.

Highlights of the exhibit include intricate concept designs, miniature set pieces and full scale scenic elements from the ingenious sets of Hamilton, and the world of Beetlejuice. Visitors will also take a deep dive with exclusive interviews and insights from such collaborators including Lin Manuel Miranda (creator and original cast Alexander Hamilton), Renée Elise Goldsberry (original cast Angelica Schuyler) and Benj Pasek, (composer of Dear Evan Hansen).

The exhibit will also include an extensive display of Broadway fan art, comprised of fans' renditions of Korin's Broadway sets such as Hamilton and Beetlejuice. Fans have until August 11 to enter their submissions for consideration of inclusion in the display. Click here for details.

As part of the exhibition, David Korins will be in residency for several weeks, conducting master classes, design workshops and symposia for the public and design students. Visit theminitimemachine.org for event schedule and updates.

David Korins is the award-winning CEO and Founder of the New York-based creative studio that bears his name, which has reached hundreds of millions of people around the globe with his omnidirectional experiences. He has designed the scenery for Hamilton and 25 other Broadway shows, the 94th annual Academy Awards, was the Creative Director of Immersive Van Gogh, and won an Emmy for his Production Design on Grease: Live. He has collaborated with the museum scene in venues as varied as the Georgia O'Keefe Museum and the USC Shoah Foundation at the Museum of the Holocaust. Korins has also worked with Sotheby's on numerous projects and been the creative force behind large scale exhibitions like Disney Animation: the Immersive Experience, currently being rolled out globally, the upcoming rebranded World of Coca Cola Experience in Atlanta, and the Immersive Cannabis Experience, Cannabition, opening soon in Las Vegas.

Discover the magical world of miniatures at The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures in Tucson Arizona, where visitors are seemingly transported to different lands and times through the stories told by over 300 miniature houses and roomboxes, expertly displayed in over 14,000 square-feet of state-of-the-art exhibit space. The Museum's permanent collection boasts antique dollhouses dating to 1742, contemporary fine-scale miniatures and enchanting collectibles. Exclusive Limited Engagement Exhibits, special programs and events mean there is always something new to see. The Chicago Tribune has claimed; “The magic of this place cannot be overstated.”

