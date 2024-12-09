SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL to be Presented at The Phoenix Theatre Company This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Phoenix Theatre Company will transform into the colorful Jungle of Nool, where Horton the Elephant and his friends leap off the page and into your heart. "Seussical the Musical," is live on stage from December 18, 2024, to January 26, 2025.

Bursting with toe-tapping songs, vibrant choreography and lessons that warm the heart, this musical extravaganza brings Dr. Seuss's beloved stories to life in a way that will delight audiences of all ages.

Follow Horton the Elephant as he embarks on an unforgettable adventure. With the mischievous Cat in the Hat as your guide, you'll meet an array of quirky characters from Seuss's most cherished tales, including the ambitious Mayzie La Bird, the determined Gertrude McFuzz, and the tiny Whos of Whoville.

"This show is a joyous reminder that believing in yourself and embracing your uniqueness can lead to incredible things," said the show's Director and Producing Artistic Director at The Phoenix Theatre Company, Michael Barnard. "Whether you're a child discovering Seuss for the first time or a grown-up revisiting these beloved tales, 'Seussical' is a celebration of everything that makes us special and connected."

Featuring cherished songs like "Oh, The Thinks You Can Think!" and a cast of quirky characters, it's a symphonic celebration that highlights the power of imagination and staying true to oneself.

The cast for "Seussical" at The Phoenix Theatre Company includes Sally Jo Bannow*, Chanel Bragg*, Dominic Cali, Alyssa Chiarello*, Hahnna Christianson*, Lucas Coatney-Murietta*, Trisha Ditsworth*, Cameron Edris*, Je'Shaun Jackson*, Azra Kearns, Molly Lajoie*, Alessandro Lopez*, Carmiña Monserrat, Michala Montaño, Josh Pike, Andreas Wyder*, Mathew Zimmerer*, Maggie Barry, Savannah Inez, Teddy Ladley, and Tre Moore.

Comments