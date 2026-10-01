Rosie's House Announces New Board and Executive Leadership

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Rosie’s House, one of the nation’s largest providers of free community-based music education, has announced its 2026-27 Board of Directors leadership, four new board members and three appointments to its executive leadership team.

The leadership expansion comes as Rosie’s House continues to grow its reach across Greater Phoenix. Rosie’s House enrolled over 900 students during the 2025-26 school year through its free Afterschool, Summer and Early Childhood music education programs and is positioning itself to serve 1,000 students annually.

“As Rosie’s House grows, we are building the leadership structure we need to sustain that growth while staying focused on the young people and families we serve,” said Becky Bell Ballard, Chief Executive Officer of Rosie’s House. “Our board and executive leaders bring tremendous experience in business, finance, philanthropy, education and community leadership, along with a shared belief in the opportunities music education can create for young people.”

2026-27 Board Leadership

Emily Soccorsy will serve as President of the Rosie’s House Board of Directors. Soccorsy is the owner and lead brand strategist of Root + River and a former corporate communications executive, journalist and publisher.

Joining her as officers are Kelly Hughes-Halpin, Vice President, a social worker at Phoenix Children’s Hospital; Heather Zorge, Treasurer, a financial and operations executive with more than 20 years of experience; and Michael Rolland, Secretary, a shareholder with Phoenix law firm Engelman Berger PC.

Rosie’s House also welcomes four new members to its Board of Directors:

Scott Feuer, CEO and Designated Broker of Orsett Properties, Ltd., brings extensive business and commercial real estate leadership experience as well as a lifelong connection to music. A guitarist and singer, Feuer currently performs with local band Scotty and the Rented Mules.

Christine Lindley, a retired educator and aerospace professional, began her career teaching mathematics before earning an electrical engineering degree from Purdue University and building a career with Honeywell Aerospace. She also serves on the Board of Directors of the Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix.

Claudia Sanson, a Legislative Specialist with the Arizona Department of Health Services, returns to Rosie’s House in a new role. Sanson is a Rosie’s House alumna who studied classical piano at the organization for 12 years and participated in its inaugural mariachi program. She continues to perform as a mariachi musician throughout the Valley.

Abran Villegas, Managing Director at Lazear Capital, has spent 25 years in banking and works with business owners on Employee Stock Ownership Plans and other financial strategies. A musician himself, Villegas plays vihuela in a mariachi band and has served with several community organizations including Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation and Ronald McDonald House.

Expanded Executive Leadership

Rosie’s House has also expanded its executive leadership team with three C-suite appointments spanning finance and operations, development and programs.

Andrea Levy, C.P.A., C.F.E., C.G.M.A., M.B.A, has been named Chief Finance and Operations Officer. Andrea brings more than 15 years of financial leadership experience, with a focus on helping organizations stabilize, grow, and govern responsibly. Throughout her career, Andrea has modernized accounting practices, strengthened board-level governance, and translated financial insight into practical solutions, all while fostering a constructive and positive work environment.

Most recently, Andrea served as Head of Finance and Operations for the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce. She has served as a trusted advisor to executive teams and boards navigating change, growth, and accountability. Andrea is a past Chair of the Board for the Arizona Society of Certified Public Accountants and, over a ten-year period, also served on the Society’s Executive Committee and Foundation for Education & Innovation. She is also a past member of the Council for the Association of International Certified Public Accountants.

Andrea currently serves on the editorial committee of the Arizona Society of Certified Public Accountants and as an audit committee member for the Institute of Internal Auditors Phoenix Chapter. A former violin student, Andrea is excited to be part of the Rosie’s House mission and support greater access to high-quality music education for young people and families.

Jack Schwimmer, M.B.A., has been promoted to Chief Development Officer and leads Rosie’s House fundraising strategy. A trained musician and fundraising professional, Schwimmer previously served as Associate Director of Development at the Heard Museum and held a leadership role at Interlochen Center for the Arts. He is also a past Chair of the City of Phoenix Arts and Culture Commission.

Marvin Scott has been promoted to Chief Program Officer, continuing a relationship with Rosie’s House that began more than 25 years ago. Scott first joined Rosie’s House as a saxophone teacher in 2000 and returned in 2019 as Program and Community Engagement Director. A Phoenix native, educator and musician, Scott now leads the organization’s programmatic work and its efforts to create meaningful opportunities for young people through music.

The expanded leadership structure comes during a period of significant growth for Rosie’s House. Under Ballard’s leadership, the organization completed the More than Music Campaign, established and expanded its first permanent campus and built a sustaining operating/building reserve. Annual revenue has grown to nearly $3 million, while student enrollment has increased by more than 45 percent in recent years, reaching 947 students during the 2025-26 school year. In addition, Rosie's House serves over 10,000 community members through public programs.

About Rosie's House

Rosie’s House is one of the nation’s largest free music education programs, dedicated to eliminating barriers to high-quality instruction for Phoenix youth. For 30 years, Rosie’s House has empowered students through the transformative power of music, building skills, confidence, and pathways to success.

Through its Afterschool, Early Childhood, and Summer Music Programs, Rosie’s House provides free instruction in general music, mariachi, voice, guitar, strings, winds, piano, digital music, and percussion. Students also benefit from mentoring, college readiness, and community service opportunities.

Despite financial barriers faced by every family served, Rosie’s House students consistently excel—97% of graduating seniors achieved their post-high school goals last year, far surpassing Arizona’s statewide average of 50%. Learn more at rosieshouse.org.

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