Review: VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE at Live Theatre Workshop

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VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE is a delightful new production now playing at Live Theatre Workshop. The title is long and so is the play, but don't let that deter you. I fully enjoyed being immersed in this world created by Christopher Durang. The play, which contains numerous references to Chekhov and other great works, is a feast for the eyes and ears. It is witty, humorous, dark, moving, and raw. I was absolutely blown away by the acting, the staging, and the fast pace. This tale of a dysfunctional family and new acquaintances in a Pennsylvania home has so much brimming beneath the surface. It is a decidedly human work that merits a sizable audience.

This is, I believe, the first time I have seen a play directed by Molly Lyons. I was beyond impressed with the direction. The running time of VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE is comparable to a Tarantino movie...with matching wit and crackling dialogue! Every second, every cross, every line delivery was carefully and intentionally orchestrated with veteran attention to detail and craftsmanship. Especially considering the play takes place in a single location, it is doubly impressive that the play was so engaging and varied in its presentation. This was phenomenal work across the board. I appreciated the easter eggs throughout, including a musical reference to INTO THE WOODS!

John Keeney (Vanya), who I recently saw in THE RIVER at The Rogue, is a seasoned actor. This is especially evident during his monologue in the second act, where Vanya descends into a turbulent and oddly nostalgic tirade about how things were so much simpler "back then." It goes on for quite a while but never loses its charm. Keeney's monologue is the crown jewel of the play, and he delivers it with quirky and unhinged energy. I fully enjoyed Keeney's performance.

Lori Hunt (Sonia) portrays her character with charm and sincerity. She also does a great Maggie Smith impression! I was rooting for her during the romantic sidebar moments and found the character of Sonia to be quite likable. Hunt is very subtle in her mannerisms and characterizations, reacting with appropriate energy to everyone around her. I particularly appreciated her interactions and chemistry with Keeney. I also believe that her character has one of the best arcs in the show. There was plenty of time to spend with Sonia and other characters in this show due to the length, and this was appreciated. It made the characters feel more fleshed-out.

Cristian Javier Barbosa as Spike and Dawn McMillan as Masha are entertaining and charismatic. Barbosa elicited the most laughs from the audience from his performance as a bumbling member of the "younger generation." McMillan felt like a true movie star come to life, complete with stunning costumes designed to perfection by Kathy Hurst. Both actors were game for all of the shenanigans that this script threw at them and became increasingly wacky as the play unfolded. They have impeccable comedic timing and grounded stage presence and movement.

Emily Fuchs is fantastic as Nina and serves as the observer to the unfolding chaos. I have always appreciated the buoyant energy and melodious line delivery by Fuchs, and she is a delight to witness here. Robin Bousel (Cassandra) is the beating heart of the play. She observes much of the action and is instrumental to the development of the plot. Bousel is magnetic onstage, with resonant line delivery, perfectly-calibrated comedic timing, and excellent chemistry with every actor. Her prowess is evident, but it does not pull focus. I applaud her work on this play.

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE is well-lit by Richard Gremel, and features a dazzling set by Matthew C. Copley. Properties (of which there are many) are well-maintained by The Polzin Family. Sound design by Michael Zimmerman is crisp and effective. It is no wonder that this play won the Tony in 2013. It is another fabulous entry in Live Theatre Workshop's impressive catalogue. The play contains adult language and themes. Tickets are available at livetheatreworkshop.org.

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