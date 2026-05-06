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Video: Joshua Henry and RAGTIME Cast Celebrate 11 Tony Award Nominations With Surprise Stage Door Performance

The show's Tony Award-nominated leading man, Joshua Henry, led his castmates and their fans in a rendition of "Celebration" by Kool & the Gang.

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Broadway's revival of Ragtime, directed by Lear deBessonet at Lincoln Center Theater, celebrated its 11 Tony Award nominations last night with a surprise stage door performance led by Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry alongside fellow cast members.

The show's Tony Award-nominated leading man led his castmates and their fans in a rendition of "Celebration" by Kool & the Gang. Watch the video!

The production received nominations for Best Revival of a Musical; Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Joshua Henry and Brandon Uranowitz; Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for Caissie Levy; Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for Ben Levi Ross; and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for Nichelle Lewis.

Additional nominations include Best Direction of a Musical for Lear deBessonet, Best Costume Design of a Musical for Linda Cho, Best Choreography for Ellenore Scott, Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Adam Honoré, Donald Holder, and 59 Studio, and Best Sound Design of a Musical for Kai Harada.

Originally announced as a 14-week limited engagement, Ragtime has now been extended through August 2, 2026. The production also recently announced plans for a North American tour launching in fall 2027.

Get Ragtime Tickets From $235

More on this show: Video: Caissie Levy Loves Feeling the Warm Embrace of the Broadway Community · 6/6/2026


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