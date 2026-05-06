Video: Joshua Henry and RAGTIME Cast Celebrate 11 Tony Award Nominations With Surprise Stage Door Performance

Broadway's revival of Ragtime, directed by Lear deBessonet at Lincoln Center Theater, celebrated its 11 Tony Award nominations last night with a surprise stage door performance led by Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry alongside fellow cast members.

The show's Tony Award-nominated leading man led his castmates and their fans in a rendition of "Celebration" by Kool & the Gang. Watch the video!

The production received nominations for Best Revival of a Musical; Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Joshua Henry and Brandon Uranowitz; Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for Caissie Levy; Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for Ben Levi Ross; and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for Nichelle Lewis.

Additional nominations include Best Direction of a Musical for Lear deBessonet, Best Costume Design of a Musical for Linda Cho, Best Choreography for Ellenore Scott, Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Adam Honoré, Donald Holder, and 59 Studio, and Best Sound Design of a Musical for Kai Harada.

Originally announced as a 14-week limited engagement, Ragtime has now been extended through August 2, 2026. The production also recently announced plans for a North American tour launching in fall 2027.

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