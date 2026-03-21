Review: THE ROOMMATE at Arizona Theatre Company

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THE ROOMMATE, by Jen Silverman, is now playing at Arizona Theatre Company. THE ROOMMATE reminded me of THE ODD COUPLE, which incidentally is my favorite play. THE ROOMMATE is likewise entertaining, funny, and filled with punchy dialogue. Bear in mind that it is not THE ODD COUPLE, and goes in some very different directions. Silverman is an accomplished writer, with some of their credits appearing on Netflix and Max. I found THE ROOMMATE to be full of laughs conceptually and there were many times where myself and the audience were chuckling. I appreciated the dark material. At the same time, I also felt some of the jokes went on too long and the pacing could have been tightened a bit. There were many enjoyable moments in the show and it was very entertaining.

Marsha Mason offers crisp direction of THE ROOMMATE. She associate directed the same play on Broadway with Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow. Mason's talent for direction shines in THE ROOMMATE. Without a doubt, it is tricky to stage a more intimate play with only two actors in a large theatre on a roomy stage. For a good portion of the proceedings, I was curious and wanted to know more. I thought it was an interesting choice to elevate set pieces above the house as the play unfolded, and I felt that it helped enhance the narrative.

The acting in THE ROOMMATE is top-notch. ATC spared no expense in bringing in the absolute best actors for this production. As previously mentioned, the one aspect that I felt could be tightened was the pacing. At times it felt scenes went on a little too long and could have moved more quickly. I also loved the theme music that was utilized; it reminded me of THE ODD COUPLE. I feel that more variety in song choice during transitions could help the pacing and flow. As far as sound is concerned, I could hear every word perfectly. That is crucial.

Sara Gettelfinger shines as Robyn. She is unpredictable and mesmerizing, from start to finish. Gettelfinger plays the "woman with a past" with glee, and her performance is vastly different from anything I have ever seen. She is so different from her counterpart, and they truly play off each other with strong chemistry. I applaud Gettelfinger for playing it cool onstage and being more laid-back in her characterization, yet still drawing in the audience with her presence and delivering her lines with clarity. That is not an easy feat.

Angela Pierce is a formidable talent. Her character, Sharon, is layered and fascinating, thanks to Pierce's tremendously entertaining portrayal. What makes THE ROOMMATE so fun to watch is the characterizations by both leading ladies. Pierce reminded me of someone living a sheltered life finally given the opportunity to break free, with disastrous results. I will say no more here, but that was my favorite development of the entire play. Pierce is smooth, relatable, and bubbly. At times the contrast between her and Gettelfinger evoked scenes between Galinda and Elphaba from WICKED. They are so different and that's what makes the play interesting.

The Midwestern set design by Alan E. Muraoka looked great. I have lived in the Midwest, and the attention to detail in both performance and look was appreciated. Paul Miller did excellent work lighting the project. Sharon's red dress was absolutely stunning. Kudos to Suzanne Chesney. Overall, THE ROOMMATE is entertaining and features two dynamite actors. They are absolutely the reason to come see this show. Photos: Tim Fuller. Tickets: atc.org

Reader Reviews

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