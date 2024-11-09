Review: SCROOGE: A MERRY MISERLY CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Gaslight Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SCROOGE: A MERRY MISERLY CHRISTMAS CAROL is now open at The Gaslight Theatre! This heartwarming 1950s musical written by Peter VanSlyke is the perfect way to spend the holiday season. The show is adapted and directed by Katherine Byrnes and Mike Yarema. The staging was fast-paced and consistently entertaining, with laugh-out-loud comedy and genuine moments of warmth. Musical direction by Josh Lamoreaux was tight and well-calibrated, with balanced harmonies and some real musical standouts. Choreography by Katherine Byrnes was dazzling and sophisticated. The three-piece band stole the show and provided dynamic live accompaniment for the performers.

For the few who are unfamiliar with the timeless story of Scrooge, this is a redemption tale about a miser who learns to have a change of heart. I was pleasantly surprised that this was the first time I shed a tear at The Gaslight Theatre that wasn't from laughter. SCROOGE genuinely made me cry tears of joy. It's true that we can all use a little more holiday spirit, and SCROOGE brings a sleigh full of cheer. If you are unhappy, this yuletide melodrama will bring a smile to your face. SCROOGE is a winner, that is for sure.

David Orley plays the title role. Orley is so much fun to watch. His mannerisms and quirky sense of humor shine through. Orley is also able to find great moments to be grumpy as Scrooge, but the audience is able to root for him because he is likable. I truly enjoyed Orley's performance. Jacob Brown plays Jacob Marley. Brown is a skilled character actor and brings Marley to life with just the right balance of comedic creepiness. Erin Thompson is Miss Sniveling. Thompson's performance is polished and energetic. She also provides some very strong melodic moments in the show.

Mike Yarema brings heart to his portrayal of Bob Cratchit. His duet with Gwen Cratchit (Miranda Sloan) is one of the highlights of the production. Both actors bring grace and light to their characters, and the audience reacted really well to their performances. Vocally their blend is very strong and pleasing to the ears. I appreciated the quality of the performances from both actors. Todd Thompson played the role of The Mayor. Thompson brought equally strong stage presence and vocals to the stage. As always, all of these amazing actors are some of the hardest-working artists in Tucson, and their work here was truly incredible.

Rounding out the cast are Janée Page as Felicity/Ghost of Christmas Past, Jake Chapman as Chaz/Ghost of Christmas Present, and Erin Helm as Miss Bosworth. Page fills the hall with her soaring and resonant voice. Chapman's performance is the best I've seen from him, drawing lots of laughs for his Elvis-type characterization. Erin Helm is a great performer. I particularly enjoyed her rendition of "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm" during the Olio.

SCROOGE is full of many eye-popping technical moments and dazzling lighting effects. There are ample moments to cheer the heroes and boo the villain. The Olio was a ton of fun, featuring such Christmas hits as "Holly Jolly Christmas", "Rockin' Little Christmas", "Santa Claus is Back in Town", and more. SCROOGE is an excellent holiday tradition at The Gaslight Theatre that my family and I always enjoy. The run is sold out, but more information about the upcoming season lineup is available at www.thegaslighttheatre.com. Photo by Brian Gawne.

